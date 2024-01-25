Aircraft Recycling Market Projected to Hit USD 9.3 Billion at a 8.7% CAGR by 2030 - Report by MarketDigits

Richmond, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Marketdigits, the Aircraft Recycling Market was valued USD 5.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The Aircraft Recycling Market presents a dynamic landscape driven by the growing need for sustainable aviation practices and increasing aircraft retirements. As airlines modernize fleets and regulations emphasize environmental responsibility, the demand for aircraft recycling has surged. This market encompasses the dismantling, recycling, and repurposing of retired aircraft components and materials, fostering eco-friendly practices. Key players in the industry are developing advanced technologies to maximize material recovery and minimize environmental impact. Government initiatives and regulations promoting responsible disposal further drive market growth. The Aircraft Recycling Market is characterized by a blend of environmental consciousness, technological innovation, and regulatory compliance, positioning it as a pivotal component in the aviation industry's pursuit of sustainability.

Major vendors in the global Aircraft Recycling Market:

ADI- Aircraft Demolition & Recycling

Air Salvage International

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions

Aircraft Part Out Company

Apple Aviation

ARC Aerospace Industries

Aviation International Recycling

ComAv Technical Services

KLM UK Engineering

Sycamore Aviation

Tarmac Aerosave

Total Technic

Universal Asset Management Inc

Vallair

VAS Aero Services and Others.

Stakeholders are increasingly prioritizing the recycling of retired aircraft to minimize environmental impact, maximize resource recovery, and adhere to stringent regulations. This awareness-driven shift is fostering innovation in aircraft recycling technologies and practices, propelling the market forward. As sustainability takes center stage, the Aircraft Recycling Market is poised for continued expansion, driven by a collective commitment to environmentally friendly practices within the aviation sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising awareness for aircraft recycling

Increasing demand for used serviceable materials (USM)

Opportunities:

Development Of advanced recycling technologies

Expansion into emerging regional markets.

The Aircraft Recycling Market is poised for significant opportunities through the development of advanced recycling technologies. As the aviation industry places a heightened focus on sustainability, innovative recycling methods present a crucial avenue for reducing environmental impact. The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as advanced material separation processes and eco-friendly disposal techniques, enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of aircraft recycling. These advancements not only contribute to meeting stringent environmental regulations but also offer economic benefits by maximizing material recovery. The evolution of smart, data-driven recycling solutions further positions the industry to address the complex challenges associated with retired aircraft components. As the demand for eco-conscious practices grows, the deployment of advanced recycling technologies becomes a strategic opportunity for stakeholders in the Aircraft Recycling Market, fostering a more sustainable and responsible approach to end-of-life aircraft management.

The market for Aircraft Recycling is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant force in the Aircraft Recycling Market, exerting substantial influence over the industry's trajectory. Both the United States and Canada play integral roles in this regional dominance. The presence of a robust aviation sector, characterized by a high number of retired aircraft, positions North America as a key hub for aircraft recycling activities. In the United States, with its extensive aviation infrastructure and regulatory emphasis on sustainable practices, the market has witnessed significant growth. Canada, known for its commitment to environmental stewardship, contributes to the region's dominance through eco-friendly aircraft recycling initiatives. The combined efforts of these North American nations underscore the market's leadership position, leveraging advanced technologies and stringent environmental standards to shape the future of sustainable aircraft recycling practices.

The narrow-body Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on Aircraft the Aircraft Recycling market is segmented into Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, and Regional. The Aircraft Recycling market is prominently led by the narrow-body segment, marking a dominant force in the industry. This dominance can be attributed to the widespread use of narrow-body aircraft across various airlines and their relatively shorter operational lifespans, resulting in a higher frequency of retirements. The demand for efficient, eco-friendly disposal solutions for these aircraft has propelled the narrow-body segment to the forefront of the recycling market. As airlines worldwide seek sustainable practices and technological advancements to handle end-of-life aircraft, the narrow-body segment stands out for its significant contribution to the overall market. Recycling processes tailored to address the unique characteristics of narrow-body aircraft further solidify this segment's supremacy, reflecting the industry's commitment to responsible and effective aircraft disposal.

Major Segmentations Are Distributed as follows:

By Aircraft: Narrow-Body Wide-Body Regional

By Product: Component Engines Landing Gear Avionics Others Material Aluminium Other metals & alloys Other materials



Recent Developments

In October 2022, Air France-KLM and Safran Landing Systems announced a partnership in order to develop and implement a closed-loop recycling program for landing gear components. The program aims to achieve 100% recycling of landing gear components by 2030.

In May 2022, Amentum, a U.S.-based government contractor, acquired AEROS Environmental, a leading provider of aircraft recycling and parts support services. The acquisition will expand Amentum's capabilities in the aircraft recycling market.

Answers to Following Key Questions:

What will be the Aircraft Recycling Market’s Trends & growth rate? What analysis has been done of the prices, sales, and volume of the top producers in the Aircraft Recycling Market?

What are the main forces behind worldwide Aircraft Recycling Market? Which companies dominate Aircraft Recycling Market?

Which companies dominate Aircraft Recycling Market? Which business possibilities, dangers, and tactics did they embrace in the market?

What are the global Aircraft Recycling Market industry's suppliers' opportunities and dangers in Aircraft Recycling Market?

What is the Aircraft Recycling Market industry's regional sales, income, and pricing analysis? In the Aircraft Recycling Market, who are the distributors, traders, and resellers?

What are the main geographic areas for various trades that are anticipated to have astounding expansion over the Aircraft Recycling Market?

What are the dominant revenue-generating regions for Aircraft Recycling Market, as well as regional growth trends?

By the end of the forecast period, what will the market size and growth rate be?

What are the main Aircraft Recycling Market trends that are influencing the market's expansion?

Which key product categories dominate Aircraft Recycling Market? What is Aircraft Recycling Market’s main applications?

In the coming years, which Aircraft Recycling Market technology will dominate the market?

