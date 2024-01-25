Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 6.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size to Grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.3 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.





Because of the growing health-conscious population and increased demand for functional foods, the nutraceutical packaging market is prospering. People want their vitamins, and they want them to be well-packaged. The adoption of novel materials that not only maintain the goods but also correspond to consumer needs is becoming more popular. Biodegradable and recyclable materials are gaining favour as an environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solution. The sector is heavily controlled due to the nature of the products involved. Compliance with stringent criteria is crucial for packaging manufacturers, as it influences material selection and labelling. Among the products on the market are dietary supplements, functional meals, and beverages. Each of these has unique packing requirements.

Nutraceutical Packaging Market Value Chain Analysis

Raw material suppliers are essential in creating the framework for the packaging industry. These are the people who transform raw materials into final packaging. Packaging manufacturers are the craftsmen of the industry, whether they are moulding plastics, sculpting glass, or designing breakthrough eco-friendly materials. When the packing is completed, it must look great on the shelf. Label and package design companies are hired to create visually appealing labels and packaging designs. The nuts and bolts of the industry (pun intended). Packaging machinery manufacturers create the equipment needed to fill, seal, label, and pack products efficiently. Nutraceutical firms produce and manufacture the supplements, functional meals, or beverages contained within the package. To obtain packaged nutraceuticals, a complex logistics and distribution network is required.

The Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size By Product Type (Bottles, Cans And Jars, Bags And Pouches, Cartons, Stick Packs, Blister Packs), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Paper And Paperboard), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2032.

Insights by Product Type

Bags and pouches segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Bags and pouches' versatility provides for limitless applications. From stand-up pouches to spouted pouches, manufacturers can get creative with designs that boost both functionality and aesthetic appeal. With the development of online purchases, flexible packaging shines. It is lightweight, takes up less space, and is less prone to breaking during transit as compared to rigid packaging, making it ideal for the e-commerce journey. Bag and pouch production can be less expensive than rigid packaging production. Manufacturers looking to improve their manufacturing processes may find this cost efficiency appealing. Packaging is typically the consumer's initial point of contact. Bags and pouches provide ample space for branding, narrative, and product information, enabling products to stand out on the shelf.

Insights by Material Type

Plastic segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. The lightweight characteristic of plastic packaging is crucial, especially for products that people regularly carry on the go. It takes up little space on the shelves, in your suitcase, and in transit, which saves you money. Plastic has excellent barrier properties that keep light, air, and moisture out of the container. This is crucial for preserving the potency and freshness of nutraceutical products over their shelf life. Plastic packaging is a fertile ground for innovation. From squeezable bottles to child-resistant closures, plastic allows for a wide range of inventive and functional designs that meet the unique needs of nutraceutical products. Plastic packaging is suitable for e-commerce purposes. Its resilience and flexibility help to safeguard products throughout transit, ensuring that they arrive in perfect condition to consumers.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Nutraceutical Packaging Market from 2023 to 2032. North American packaging innovation is booming. Smart packaging, interactive designs, and innovative materials are routinely developed in US and Canadian labs and studios. Packaging must adapt since online commerce is thriving. For the North American market, packaging that is secure, visually appealing, and efficient for the e-commerce experience is critical. Consumers in North America value transparency. Packaging that clearly communicates the health advantages, ingredients, and source information aligns with the preferences of knowledgeable buyers. The fast-paced lifestyle of North Americans needs packaging suited for on-the-go consumption. Popular features include snack-sized quantities, resealable pouches, and portable designs.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. The Asia Pacific area is seeing an upsurge in health awareness. The demand for nutraceuticals and, as a result, their packaging changes as people's lives change. The Asia Pacific market is diverse, with many different cultures and tastes. Packaging must cater to a wide range of tastes, from traditional to modern and minimalist. As a result of the introduction of e-commerce, consumer patterns are changing. Packaging that preserves the product during shipping and allows for a smooth online unwrapping experience is essential. Traditional medicine and herbal remedies are prominent in Asia. Consumers seeking the best of both worlds may be lured to packaging that combines modernism and traditional values.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Key Players In the Global Nutraceutical Packaging Market Amcor plc (Switzerland), Bemis Manufacturing Company. (U.S.), AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Schott AG (Germany), Mondi (Austria), WestRock Company (U.S.), TricorBraun (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), RPC Group (U.K.), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Bormioli Pharma S.p.A. (Italy), Graham Packaging Company (U.S.), Alphapackaging.co (U.S.), Tekni-Plex, Inc. (U.S.), and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In In April 2023, Berry Global celebrated the completion of its new state-of-the-art healthcare manufacturing plant and Global Centre of Excellence in Bangalore, India, with a magnificent inauguration ceremony.

