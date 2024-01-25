United States Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market Report 2023-2028 - Rise in Bone Trauma and Orthopedic Conditions Fuel Market Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market by Application, Modality, End-user, Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry witnesses a significant milestone as a new research study unveils the dynamic expansion of the United States Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market, forecasting continued growth to 2028. This growth trajectory is reinforced by an upsurge in bone and joint-related injuries, technological prowess in imaging modalities, and heightened incidences of orthopedic diseases.

Rise in Bone Trauma and Orthopedic Conditions Fuel Market Expansion

The escalating number of orthopedic conditions, including arthritis and osteoporosis, alongside a stark increase in road-related injuries, contribute decisively to the heightened demand for advanced diagnostic imaging. The CDC's projection of approximately 72 million individuals grappling with arthritis by 2030 adds a layer of certainty to the market's upward momentum.

Technological Evolution Catalyzes Orthopedic Imaging Progression

The United States market stands on the cusp of innovation with advancements such as 3-D imaging remolding the sector. The integration of CAD and the refinement of tomographic techniques are critical factors in streamlining diagnostic processes, thereby invigorating the market's robustness.

Surge in Joint Replacement Procedures Boost Imaging Requirements

An intricate nexus exists between the rising numbers of joint surgeries and the intensifying need for orthopedic imaging modalities. Healthcare professionals are increasingly reliant on comprehensive 3-D imaging for surgical planning, echoing the market's potential for expansion.

Aging Population and Lifestyle Changes Accentuate Market Demand

The geriatric population's vulnerability to bone injuries coupled with lifestyle-induced musculoskeletal afflictions in younger demographics underscore the sustained market demand. These demographic trends assure a continual need for orthopedic imaging services.

Market Segmentation Echoes Comprehensive Market Analysis



Thorough segmentation of the market elucidates the various applications, modalities, end-users, and regions that constitute the overarching structure of the market. An accurate portrayal of these segments equips stakeholders with valuable insights.

Diverse Application and Unwavering End-user Engagement

Hospitals, ASCs, and other medical facilities form the backbone of the end-user segment, reflecting a diversified demand for imaging modalities.

With applications spanning the knee, hip, spine, and other extremities, the market's scope is comprehensive and ever-expanding.

Holistic Regional Perspective Outlines Market Penetration

An in-depth look at regional growth patterns, from the Northeast to the West Region, presents a mosaic of opportunities across the United States.

Leaders in Imaging Propel Market Dynamics

Key players leverage technological innovations and expansive portfolios to command significant market presence and drive forward the United States Orthopedic Imaging Modalities Market.

