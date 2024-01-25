Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Deployment Report 2023: In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Policies, and Technological Trends in Europe and the United States

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Aid and Broadband/FTTH Plans: Where Are We?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the current status and future outlook of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and Fiber to the Building (FTTB) deployment across major economies, with special focus on France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The research provides an essential benchmark in evaluating the infrastructural and regulatory landscapes influencing the digitalization of societies.

This report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders across the broadband ecosystem seeking to understand the intricacies of FTTH/B adoption and penetration.

Divided into comprehensive sections, the report examines:

Current Deployment Status: A thorough investigation into the adoption rates and growth patterns of FTTH/B technologies within each region.

Regulatory Framework: Insightful analysis of policies and regulations that are shaping the FTTH/B landscape.

Governmental Strategies: Strategic overview of national initiatives designed to bolster high-speed internet coverage.

Challenges in Expanding Rural Access: A dedicated exploration of barriers to rural broadband deployment and strategies to overcome them.

Bridging the digital divide remains a critical issue and our comprehensive report places significant emphasis on action plans to extend fiber optic connectivity into underserved rural territories. The research evaluates various models and collaborative efforts that align with achieving ubiquitous broadband access.

The comparative analysis included within the publication provides a unique lens through which to view the progress of Europe and the United States in the global broadband sphere. This segmentation offers readers a detailed understanding of where these geographical regions stand in contrast to one another in terms of FTTH/B expansion and penetration.



