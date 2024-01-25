Asia-Pacific Binders in Battery Market Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031 - Market Anticipated to Reach $1.55 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Binders in Battery Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific binders in battery market (excluding China) is projected to reach $1,550.6 million by 2031 from $485.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the binders in battery market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising sales of electric vehicles and increased investments in battery installations within the renewable energy sector. Despite these positive drivers, impediments to market growth include challenges associated with the development of binder-free electrodes and the ongoing pressure to uphold quality standards.







The APAC Binders in Battery Market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and significant investments in renewable energy storage systems. With a rise in EV sales and a focus on sustainable energy solutions, the market for battery binders is expected to experience strong expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Binders play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and lifespan of batteries, making them a crucial element in the evolving landscape of electric mobility and renewable energy initiatives.

Nevertheless, challenges like developing binder-free electrodes and the continuous need to uphold high-quality standards may present obstacles to market growth. As APAC remains at the forefront of adopting green technologies, the Binders in Battery Market is poised for notable advancement to meet the growing demand for energy storage solutions.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Growing Investments and Installations in Renewable Energy Sector

Improved Battery Performance due to Advance Multifunctional Binders

Challenges

Highly Competitive Market Creating Constant Pressure to Maintain High Performance and Quality of Binders at Competitive Price

Development of Binder Free Electrode Technologies for Advance Batteries

Opportunities

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Consumer Electronics

Increasing Awareness about Bio-Based Products

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Energy and Power

Consumer Electronics

Others

Segmentation by Process

Solvent Based

Water Based

Segmentation by Binder Chemistry

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Others

Segmentation by Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Lead Acid

Others

Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC binders in battery market analyzed and profiled in the study involve binder providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC binders in battery market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Companies Profiled

Kureha Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Zeon Corporation

Fujian Blue Ocean & Black Stone Technology Co., Ltd.

I.S.T Corporation

Sicona Battery Technologies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $485.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1550.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Focus on Water Based Battery Binders

1.1.1.2 Increasing Customer Awareness regarding Electric Vehicles

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.3 Value Chain Analysis

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Binders in Battery Market

1.1.5 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.5.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.5.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.5.3 Government Programs

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Growing Investments and Installations in Renewable Energy Sector

1.2.1.3 Improved Battery Performance due to Advance Multifunctional Binders

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Highly Competitive Market Creating Constant Pressure to Maintain High Performance and Quality of Binders at Competitive Price

1.2.2.2 Development of Binder Free Electrode Technologies for Advance Batteries

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Consumer Electronics

1.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness about Bio-Based Products

1.2.4 Business Strategies

1.2.4.1 Product Development

1.2.4.2 Market Development

1.2.5 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.3 Snapshots of Battery Manufacturing Equipment's Market

1.4 Start-Up Landscape



2 Region

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in China

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan: Country-Level Analysis

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.2 Company Profiles



