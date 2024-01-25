With Family Day marking the first holiday of 2024 for most Canadians, CheapOair.ca shares some of the top local and international destinations booked

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Family Day holiday coming up on Monday February 19th, leading online travel agency CheapOair.ca shares some of the local and international destinations that Canadians are booking.

Commonly referred to as Heritage Day, Family Day marks a day to celebrate our country’s shared history and cultural heritage with family and friends. While not an official holiday for every province, regional Canadians are using this opportunity to book trips to several family-friendly and popular destinations.

“Despite having just completed the holiday season, our booking data shows that Canadians are eager to travel to key local, North American, and international destinations for this first holiday of the year,” said Daniel Hayter, Senior Product Manager for CheapOair.ca.”

Looking at their internal Canadian flight booking data covering the period of February 16 to February 20, 2024, the results are representative of Canadian consumers that booked through the CheapOair.ca website. The top Family Day long weekend destinations include:

Top Canada Cities:

Montreal, Quebec Ottawa, Ontario Winnipeg, Manitoba Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Halifax, Nova Scotia Regina, Saskatchewan Kelowna, British Columbia Victoria, British Columbia

Daniel noted of the top Canadian cities: “It’s no coincidence that over half of the destinations listed were recently ranked within the top 10 list of most livable cities for Canadian families, as conducted by The Globe and Mail.”

Top United States Cities:

Orlando, Florida Fort Lauderdale. Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Tampa, Florida

Regarding US destinations, he continues, “Canadians represent the number one international visitor to Florida. According to a recent Forbes story, Las Vegas has become one of the fastest growing metros in the U.S. and is recognized as the newest draw as a sports mecca.”

International Destinations:

Manila, Philippines Delhi, India Cancun, Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Daniel comments on the top booked international destinations, “With the boom in new residents from the Philippines and India, it stands to reason that many would be booking travel to visit family back home. Whereas Cancun and Puerto Vallarta continue to be two of the top all-inclusive destinations for Canadians as well.”

