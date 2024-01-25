Home Fitness Equipment Market Set to Reach $20 Billion by 2031: Growth Trends, Product Innovations, Detailed Regional Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Fitness Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home fitness equipment market is projected to witness significant growth as health consciousness and advanced technological integration continue to drive consumer demand. This report suggests that the market size, valued at approximately US$ 12.9 billion, is expected to expand to a remarkable valuation of around US$ 20 billion by the end of 2031.

The increasing adoption of home exercise equipment such as treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines, and free weights is directly correlated to the growing awareness of health and fitness concerns amongst consumers. The report delves into the factors at play within the home fitness industry, including market growth trends, product innovations, and a detailed regional analysis.

Market Dynamics

The analysis also highlights the crucial role of collaborations between major companies and government initiatives in promoting healthy lifestyles and physical activity, contributing significantly to the expected market growth.

Country-Wise Growth Prospects

Regions like the United States, India, and China showcase distinctive growth trends, driven by various factors such as expanding residential infrastructures, increasing health consciousness, and integration of online and offline fitness services.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Segments

With strategic profiling of leading companies, the report offers a deep dive into the competitive landscape of the home fitness equipment industry. Additionally, it provides an extensive analysis of the market covering key product and consumer segments:

By Product Type: Treadmills Cycles Elliptical Machines Weightlifting Benches Resistance Bands And more

By Application: Cardiovascular Training Strength Training

By End User: Male Female

By Sales Channel: Direct Indirect Online Retailers



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Fitnessathome

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc.

Brunswick Corporation

TRUE Fitness Technology, Inc.

Core Health and Fitness, LLC

Precor Incorporated

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Amer Sports Corporation

Cybex International

Technogym S.p.A.

Torque Fitness, LLC

Vectra Fitness

NordicTrack

