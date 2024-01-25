HLA Typing for Transplant Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030: Molecular Assay Technologies Set to Dominate the Market with Rapid Sample Processing and Versatile HLA Allele Detection

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HLA Typing for Transplant Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis projects significant growth with opportunities across various sectors. Forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030, the market is expected to reach an estimated value of $1.3 billion. The upward trend in the market size can largely be attributed to the increasing number of organ transplant procedures, advancements in transplantation medicine, and a rising incidence of autoimmune diseases. The detailed report offers over 150 pages of insights and evaluations to guide business decisions and strategic planning.

Trends and Segmentation Analysis

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the various segments within the HLA typing for transplant market, including product type, technology, application, end-use industry, and regional distribution.

Reagents and Consumables, Instruments, and Software and Services are major product types examined for market value shipment.

The Technology segment is divided into Molecular Assay Technologies and Non-Molecular Assay Technologies.

In terms of Application, divisions include Diagnostic, Research, and others.

The market is also categorized by End Use Industry, highlighting Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Transplant Centres, and Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes.

Regional analysis includes detailed assessments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Significant Growth Opportunities

The sector of Molecular Assay Technologies is projected to continue holding a larger market segment thanks to its high accuracy and capability to process samples rapidly and detect a wide array of HLA alleles. North America leads the regional market due to robust healthcare infrastructure and the presence of key industry players.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Initiatives Key HLA Typing for Transplant Market Players



Notable companies contributing to this market's growth with robust R&D investments, advanced product development, and strategic expansions. These companies lead in providing quality diagnostic solutions and technologies that address the dynamic needs of the HLA typing for transplant market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Qiagen

Omixon

GenDx

Illumina

TBG Diagnostics

