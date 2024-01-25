Global Kosher Food Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Kosher Principles Align with Consumer Demand, Driving Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kosher Food Market Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study projects that by 2028, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 25.8 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



The current market size, valued at US$ 20.6 billion in 2022, is bolstered by various factors including enhanced government regulations for food labeling clarity, increased traceability, and the influence of religious endorsements on kosher products. These elements have rendered kosher certification an avenue for increasing the appeal of exports in the global marketplace.



Through a meticulous segmentation, the report presents an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, focusing on various types and applications of kosher food, from traditional offerings like buckwheat, lamb, and seafood to emerging categories such as pulses. The study also dissects the market across different distribution channels, highlighting the dominance of supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as the rising significance of grocery and online stores.





Key trends driving the industry's growth include a growing prevalence of lactose intolerance, fostering the demand for kosher offerings. Concurrently, there’s an increased interest in kosher food among non-Jewish consumers, who associate the certification with quality and safety. Furthermore, the shift towards ethically and locally sourced ingredients resonates well with kosher principles, appealing to consumer demand for transparency and sustainability.



Regional Market Insights



The study also sheds light on the regional landscapes, where North America is seen leading the charge, largely due to its diverse demographics and embrace of kosher food for cultural and religious adherence. Additionally, the market is experiencing robust growth across Asia-Pacific and Europe.



Competitive Outlook



Kosher food industry leaders are making strategic moves to capitalize on market trends, fostering innovation across their product lines, and ensuring compliance with kosher certifications. Their efforts are not only amplifying their market presence but also are setting benchmarks for quality and ethical sourcing. Recent developments within top companies include sustainability initiatives in the cocoa sector, expansion into new food categories, and collaborations aimed at enhancing farmers’ experiences with agricultural technologies.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Empire Kosher Poultry LLC (The Hain Celestial Group Inc.)

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg's Company

Nestlé S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

