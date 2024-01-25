Global Soy Food (Textured Vegetable Protein [TVP], Soy Milk, Soy Oil, Tofu, Others) Market Analysis 2023-2028: Emerging Trends, Lucrative Regions, Key Players

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry research focusing on the Soy Food Market offers valuable insights into the significant trends and opportunities shaping the industry. This analysis presents an in-depth evaluation of the market's current status and its projected expansion from 2023 through 2028. With a recorded market size of US$ 47.1 billion in 2022, the soy food segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 62.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to experience a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Owing to a growing emphasis on health and nutrition, consumers are increasingly turning to soy-based products. This shift is largely influenced by the diverse health benefits of soy foods, which include their role in lowering blood cholesterol, enhancing bone density, and reducing the risk of certain cancers. Soybeans, the market's foundational ingredient, are heralded for their rich protein content and essential nutrients.

Within the market, various products such as soymilk, soy flour, tofu, and tempeh are gaining popularity. Tofu, particularly, stands out for its meat-like qualities, making it a favored choice among vegan and vegetarian consumers. Subsequently, the rising demand for plant-based proteins has catalyzed growth in the soy food industry, with innovative product introductions and increased consumer acceptance.

Market Segmentation Insights

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market, diving into key segments that include product type, category, distribution channel, and end-use:

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Soy Milk

Soy Oil

Tofu

Other soy-based products

Furthermore, the market is examined through lenses of organic and conventional categories, with distribution channels covering supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental stores, online platforms, and other outlets. End-users are comprehensively profiled with dairy and meat alternatives, bakery and confectionery, functional foods, infant nutrition, and other applications.

This expansive research deciphers regional market trends with a global perspective, including detailed coverage of key areas like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The document shares insights into the factors propelling market growth, elucidates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the soy food industry, and discusses evolutionary market trends.

Competitive Landscape and Market Players

The industry's competitive terrain is mapped out, highlighting leading companies that are influencing market dynamics. These key players are distinguished by their innovative product offerings and strategic market positioning.

Companies Mentioned

Blue Diamond Growers

Dean Foods

Earth's Own Food Company

Eden Foods

Freedom Foods Group

Harvest Innovations

House Foods America Holding

Archer Daniels Midland

Miracle Soybean Food International Corp.

Cargill

Nordic Soya Oy

Victoria Group

Hain Celestial

Adisoy Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $47.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $62.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2jida

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment