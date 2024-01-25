Global Surgical Boom Market to Reach $655.5 Million by 2030: Analysis on Equipment, Anesthesia/Nursing, and Utility Booms

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Boom Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis 2024-2030 - MedCore - Includes: Equipment, Anesthesia/Nursing, and Utility Booms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This expansive report covers detailed insights into the market trends, growth, and competitive dynamics within the sectors of equipment, anesthesia/nursing, and utility booms over a forecast period from 2024 to 2030.



With the global surgical boom market valued at $442.5 million in 2023, the industry is poised for significant growth, anticipating a market size of $655.5 million by 2030. An extensive analysis of over 15 surgical boom companies across 7 continents was conducted to gather data on unit sales, market value, growth trends, and competitive market shares. This research is crucial for stakeholders to understand the evolving market landscape and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Market Insights Hint at OR Integration as Major Growth Driver

Research suggests that the trend of operating room (OR) integration and the increasing number of integrated ORs are potentially catalyzing the adoption of surgical booms. With a comprehensive outlook on market drivers, the study offers an in-depth analysis that underscores the importance of surgical booms in facilitating efficiencies within modern operating theatres.



Market Share Insights Highlight Key Industry Players

The report sheds light on the competitive landscape, identifying Stryker, STERIS, and Getinge as key players who made significant strides in market positioning in 2023. Stryker's dominance is attributed to their adaptable S-Series® boom systems, while STERIS's HarmonyAIR® lineups and Getinge's Modutec™ and Moduevo™ series have solidified their standing in the market.



Segmentation and Scope of the Global Surgical Boom Market Research

In addition to market segments, the global research scope of this report spans key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa. Current data from as recent as 2023, along with forecasts up to 2030, coupled with historical data going back to 2020, provides an extensive temporal analysis for strategic decision-making.



Qualitative and Quantitative Coverage

The report presents not only quantitative data such as market size, shares, and forecasts, but also qualitative insights into COVID-19 impacts, market growth trends, market limiters, competitive analyses, and disease overviews. These findings stem from primary interviews with industry leaders and a robust variety of other data sources.



