Company announcement 3/2024 (25.01.2024)

The board of directors of the Company hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, to be held on:



Thursday 8 February 2024 at 13:00 CET via Microsoft Teams

The general meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without any possibility for physical attendance.

Agenda:

Election of chairperson of the meeting. Election of new member to the board of directors.

Attachment