Global Biobanks Market Assessment and Forecast 2024-2034: Dominated by BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Taylor-Wharton, and QIAGEN

As the lifelines of the medical research community, biobanks play a critical role in enabling cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutic innovation. This latest industry analysis captures a detailed market forecast, highlighting the promise of personalized medicine and technology's impact on market growth.

Researchers estimate the global biobanks market to expand from USD 78.02 billion in 2023 to a remarkable USD 206.25 billion by 2034. Such growth, characterized by a steady CAGR of 9.24% during 2024-2034, reflects a vibrant sector driven by significant investments in research & development, the ascent of personalized medicine, and a burgeoning demand for clinical diagnostic tools.

Detailed within this comprehensive report is a granular market segmentation, which encompasses the following:

Product advancements and trends, including the demand for biobanking equipment and sophisticated laboratory information management systems (LIMS)

Service innovations within biobanking and repository services and the critical role of lab processing

Biospecimen considerations, with human tissues and organs offering high growth potential

Type categorizations, contrasting physical/real biobanks with the emerging sector of virtual biobanks

Application insights, especially within therapeutics and the burgeoning field of clinical diagnostics

The geographical breadth of the report covers key regions across the globe:

North America: Leading in revenue share, driven by substantial R&D investment and a robust healthcare industry

Asia Pacific: Forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate, given its innovative collaborations, technological maturity, and R&D focus

Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa: Providing a comprehensive market view with nuanced regional analyses

Highlighted within the analysis are pioneering collaborations and strategic alliances that are setting the stage for next-generation biobanking practices. In particular, the establishment of a Yellow Card biobank by Genomics England in collaboration with MHRA, underscores the proactive measures taken by key industry players to integrate genetic information with pharmacovigilance data.

Technological Innovation Catalyzing Market Growth

The deployment of high-efficiency equipment like PHC Corporation of North America's innovative VIP ECO SMART Ultra-low Temperature Freezer exemplifies the market's commitment to technological progress. Concurrently, the establishment of CHAVI, India's first fully annotated cancer image repository, demonstrates a significant leap forward in the Asia Pacific region, opening new arenas for research and diagnostic development.

