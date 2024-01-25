Global Acoustic Neuroma Market Report 2024 - Market Set to Surge with Predicted USD 3.24 Billion Valuation by 2034, Driven by Diagnostic and Treatment Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acoustic Neuroma Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global acoustic neuroma market size was estimated to be USD 1.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.24 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Increasing incidence and prevalence, advancements in diagnostic technologies, technological innovations in treatment modalities, awareness and early detection campaigns, collaborations and partnerships, and patient-centric care and support services: will drive the market growth.







The increasing incidence and prevalence of acoustic neuroma lead to market expansion. More instances may be detected as awareness grows and diagnostic technology improves, generating demand for diagnostic tools and treatments. Imaging technology developments, such as high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), help to early and accurate diagnosis. This may raise the need for diagnostic instruments and hence the market size.



By diagnosis, the magnetic resonance imaging segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acoustic neuroma market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to advancements in imaging technology, leading to enhanced resolution and improved visualization of the tumor, surrounding structures, and associated neurological pathways.

The increasing reliance on MRI for early detection and precise monitoring of acoustic neuromas, coupled with its pivotal role in guiding surgical interventions and treatment strategies, positions this segment for sustained growth.



By treatment type, the surgery segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acoustic neuroma market in 2023 owing to the demand for surgical interventions driven by the effectiveness of surgical procedures in addressing acoustic neuromas. The surgery segment's prominence in revenue generation is attributed to the crucial role it plays in tumor removal, alleviating symptoms, and preserving neurological function.

Additionally, the radiation therapy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of radiation therapy as a viable and effective treatment option for acoustic neuromas, supported by advancements in technology, such as stereotactic radiosurgery and intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT).



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global acoustic neuroma market in 2023 owing to the comprehensive healthcare infrastructure, specialized medical expertise, and centralized facilities that enable efficient diagnosis, treatment, and management of acoustic neuromas.

Additionally, the specialized clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing trend towards specialized and focused healthcare services, with dedicated clinics playing a pivotal role in delivering specialized care for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of acoustic neuromas.



The North American region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the accessibility of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment modalities, including advanced imaging technologies and state-of-the-art surgical and radiation therapy interventions.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of acoustic neuroma, improved healthcare infrastructure, and a rising focus on accessible and advanced medical treatments.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Diagnosis, Treatment Type, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players

Segmentation: Acoustic Neuroma Market Report 2023 - 2034

Acoustic Neuroma Market Analysis & Forecast by Diagnosis

Audiometry

Electronystagmography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

Acoustic Neuroma Market Analysis & Forecast by Treatment Type

Medicines

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Acoustic Neuroma Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Others

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Profiled

Medtronic

Stryker

Siemens Healthineers

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems

Accuray Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Brainlab AG

Natus Medical Incorporated

Micromar Industria e Comercio Ltda.

IntriCon Corporation

Nexstim Plc

Monteris Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k19fu9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment