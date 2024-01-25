Analysis of the Global Laparoscopy Instruments Industry, 2024-2034: Leading Players are Olympus, Intuitive Surgical, Welfare Medical, CONMED, and DEAM

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laparoscopy Instruments Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Product; By Application; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive analysis of the global laparoscopy instruments market reveals a promising trajectory for the industry with the market size anticipated to swell to USD 38.8 billion by 2034. This notable growth, characterized by a steady CAGR of 9.21% over the forecast period of 2024-2034, is bolstered by an array of driving forces.

Instrumental in this upward trend are the increasing prevalence of obesity, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and numerous advancements in the laparoscopy instruments sector. The introduction of sophisticated surgical products is anticipated to play a critical role in propelling market expansion throughout the anticipated period.

Trocars, Closure Devices, Laparoscopes, and Energy Systems are among the products witnessing notable demand, with energy systems emerging as the leading segment owing largely to innovative technological breakthroughs and regulatory nods for new devices.

With regard to applications, bariatric surgery currently tops the chart, drawing strength from the escalating incidence rates of obesity and increased awareness campaigns. Concurrently, general surgery is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth rate, paving the way for advancements like the FDA-approved Saberscope - a high-definition, single-use laparoscope.

In terms of end-users, hospitals continue to be the primary revenue contributors within the market. This is a direct outcome of the burgeoning number of laparoscopic surgeries taking place within these facilities. Conversely, ambulatory surgical centers are witnessing swift growth rates, a testament to the rising favor for ambulatory care and its affordability.

Regional Insights into the Laparoscopy Instruments Market

North America holds the torch as the region with the most significant revenue share, a status it is expected to maintain, driven by progressive healthcare technologies and an established preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by the advent of state-of-the-art medical facilities, hefty investments, and strategic introductions of advanced laparoscopy systems like the Versius Robotic Surgical System.

The segmentation of the report provides a granular analysis of the various market components including product types such as Handheld Instruments and Robot Assisted Systems, applications like Urological Surgery, and end-users encompassing Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centres, as well as regional breakdowns across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $38.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Olympus Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Welfare Medical Ltd.

CONMED Corporation

DEAM

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic

Microline Surgical

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Shenzen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noxqxw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment