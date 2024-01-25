Vaginal Moisturizers Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Aloe Cadabra, Church & Dwight, Combe, Laclede, Reckitt Benckiser, Replens & The Yes Yes Company

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaginal Moisturizers: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Vaginal Moisturizers estimated at US$182.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$251.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$155.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The Vaginal Moisturizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Key Market Players Profiled:

Aloe Cadabra

Church & Dwight

Combe

Laclede

Reckitt Benckiser

Replens

The Yes Yes Company

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $182.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $251.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69ce2z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment