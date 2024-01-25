Vaginal Moisturizers Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Aloe Cadabra, Church & Dwight, Combe, Laclede, Reckitt Benckiser, Replens & The Yes Yes Company

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaginal Moisturizers: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Vaginal Moisturizers estimated at US$182.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$251.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Retail Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$155.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Vaginal Moisturizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Key Market Players Profiled:

  • Aloe Cadabra
  • Church & Dwight
  • Combe
  • Laclede
  • Reckitt Benckiser
  • Replens
  • The Yes Yes Company

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages192
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$182.4 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$251.9 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

