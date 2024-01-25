Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Consolidated turnover for 2023 : € 338.4 million Slight Growth of +1,2%

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE
Consolidated turnover for 2023 : € 338.4 million
Slight Growth of +1,2%
|CONSOLIDATED TRURNOVER*
|CHAMPAGNES*
|PROVENCES & CAMARGUES*
|OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS)*
|€ 338,4 million
|€ 290,7 million
|€ 27,4 million
|€ 20,3 million
|+1,2%
|+1,0%
|+6,2%
|-3,3%
|compared to 2022 turnover
Reims, January 25, 2024
Vranken-Pommery Monopole achieved consolidated sales of € 338.4 million in 2023, up +1.2%.
Against a backdrop of declining volumes in the Champagne market, the Group's premium repositioning and the solid performance of the Wines business enabled us to achieve a slight increase in sales, even though we were aiming for 5% growth.
Champagnes
After a very sharp rise in 2022, reflecting a post-Covid catch-up, Champagne market volumes are down 8.2% (source: Comité Champagne), marking a return to 2019 levels.
Against this backdrop, the Group's volume trend is slightly more favorable than that of the market, and Champagne sales are up 1% in 2023 to €290.7 million, thanks to its pricing and premium repositioning. Sales of products packaged by the Group rose by 1.9%.
The Group's sales grew mainly in the Off-Trade in France and Travel Retail internationally, offsetting the contraction in demand in the EU.
The export share remained stable at 65%, supported by good momentum in the UK, North America and Asia.
Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue
Sales for the Wines division rose by 6.2% to €27.4 million. As expected, second-half sales rebounded strongly to +13.3%, given the carryover of sales to the first half.
With the return to normal harvest yields, sales at Grands Domaines du Littoral returned to levels comparable to the pre-Covid period, and benefited from the good momentum of Sable de Camargue, which will become a PDO in the 2023 harvest.
Ports and Douro Wines
Sales of Port and Douro wines rose slightly thanks to domestic consumption and growth in Northern Europe. The second half-year was thus very dynamic, after a first half-year in decline.
Sparkling Wines
Sales rose by 9% for Sparkling Wines made in England and California under the Louis Pommery brand, and those made in Camargue, driven by the Benelux market.
Miscellaneous
The zero-margin rebilling of dry materials carried out in 2022 has not been renewed in 2023, and explains the variation in "other" activities.
Next communication
Publication of 2023 annual results : March 27, 2024 after the close of trading
About Vranken-Pommery Monopole
Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.
Its brand portfolio includes:
- the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes
- the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines
- the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines
- the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.
Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.
(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).
Contacts
|Vranken-Pommery Monopole :
Franck Delval, Directeur des Contrôles Financiers
+33 3 26 61 62 34, comfi@vrankenpommery.fr
|Press
Laurent Poinsot, +33 1 53 70 74 77, lpoinsot@image7.fr
Caroline Simon, +33 1 53 70 74 65, caroline.simon@image7.fr
