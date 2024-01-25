Vranken-Pommery Monopole - Consolidated turnover for 2023 : € 338.4 million Slight Growth of +1,2%

FINANCIAL PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated turnover for 2023 : € 338.4 million

Slight Growth of +1,2%

CONSOLIDATED TRURNOVER*



CHAMPAGNES*



PROVENCES & CAMARGUES* OTHERS (PORTS, SPARKLING WINES, MISCELLANEOUS)* € 338,4 million € 290,7 million € 27,4 million € 20,3 million +1,2% +1,0% +6,2% -3,3% compared to 2022 turnover

Reims, January 25, 2024

Vranken-Pommery Monopole achieved consolidated sales of € 338.4 million in 2023, up +1.2%.

Against a backdrop of declining volumes in the Champagne market, the Group's premium repositioning and the solid performance of the Wines business enabled us to achieve a slight increase in sales, even though we were aiming for 5% growth.

Champagnes

After a very sharp rise in 2022, reflecting a post-Covid catch-up, Champagne market volumes are down 8.2% (source: Comité Champagne), marking a return to 2019 levels.

Against this backdrop, the Group's volume trend is slightly more favorable than that of the market, and Champagne sales are up 1% in 2023 to €290.7 million, thanks to its pricing and premium repositioning. Sales of products packaged by the Group rose by 1.9%.

The Group's sales grew mainly in the Off-Trade in France and Travel Retail internationally, offsetting the contraction in demand in the EU.

The export share remained stable at 65%, supported by good momentum in the UK, North America and Asia.

Côtes de Provence and Sable de Camargue

Sales for the Wines division rose by 6.2% to €27.4 million. As expected, second-half sales rebounded strongly to +13.3%, given the carryover of sales to the first half.

With the return to normal harvest yields, sales at Grands Domaines du Littoral returned to levels comparable to the pre-Covid period, and benefited from the good momentum of Sable de Camargue, which will become a PDO in the 2023 harvest.

Ports and Douro Wines

Sales of Port and Douro wines rose slightly thanks to domestic consumption and growth in Northern Europe. The second half-year was thus very dynamic, after a first half-year in decline.

Sparkling Wines

Sales rose by 9% for Sparkling Wines made in England and California under the Louis Pommery brand, and those made in Camargue, driven by the Benelux market.

Miscellaneous

The zero-margin rebilling of dry materials carried out in 2022 has not been renewed in 2023, and explains the variation in "other" activities.

Next communication

Publication of 2023 annual results : March 27, 2024 after the close of trading

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wines

the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

