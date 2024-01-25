Sizing And Thickening Agents Market Analysis 2024-2028: Projected Market Size, Expected Drivers And Leading Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024, the sizing and thickening agents market have witnessed robust growth in recent years, a trend expected to persist. In 2023, the market size reached $18.75 billion and is projected to reach $20.11 billion in 2024 at a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.



Anticipated Strong Growth Ahead

The sizing and thickening agents market is poised for continued strong growth, with an expected surge to $25.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This anticipated growth is fueled by health and wellness trends in food products, the expansion of non-food applications, a focus on textile innovation and sustainability, increasing demand for specialty personal care products, and the globalization of pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends expected to shape the sizing and thickening agents market in the forecast period include advancements in nanotechnology for enhanced functionality, customization of blends for specific applications, a growing adoption of hydrocolloids, a focus on enhanced rheological properties, and the integration of digitalization in manufacturing processes. Notably, these trends reflect the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Textile Sector as a Growth Driver

The growing textile sector is anticipated to be a significant driver for the sizing and thickening agents market. Sizing agents, vital in adding strength and durability to fabrics, are essential in preventing fiber breakage and enhancing yarn quality. Concurrently, thickening agents play a crucial role in increasing the viscosity of solutions, serving as leveling and thickening agents in textile pulp. The textile industry's exponential growth, driven by increased global fiber production, is set to propel the sizing and thickening agents market further.

For example, a report from the Textile Exchange revealed that global fiber production increased to a record 113 million tons, with an expected boom to 149 million tons by 2030. This underscores the pivotal role sizing and thickening agents play in meeting the demands of a burgeoning textile sector.

Market Leaders and Innovations

Major companies operating in the sizing and thickening agents market, including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Cargill Inc., are actively introducing advanced solutions. Bio-based thickeners, derived from renewable resources, are gaining traction. For instance, Scott Bader's launch of Texique PQ37, a bio-based thickener for personal care, reflects a commitment to sustainable and innovative product development.

For industry players, the comprehensive sizing and thickening agents market report offers invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. Whether investors, policymakers, manufacturers, or researchers, the detailed analysis of market trends, growth projections, and emerging opportunities provides a roadmap to navigate the dynamic landscape of sizing and thickening agents market.

Sizing And Thickening Agents Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the sizing and thickening agents market size, sizing and thickening agents market segments, sizing and thickening agents market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

