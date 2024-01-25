Artificial Intelligence Chip Market projected to reach USD 207.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Artificial Intelligence Chip Market ” , By Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and Others), By Processing Type (Edge and Cloud), By Technology (System On Chip, System in Package, Multi Chip Module and Others), By Application (Nature Language Processing, Robotics, Computer Vision, Network Security and Others), By End-use Industry (Media and Advertising, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive and Transportation and Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2022 USD 15.9 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 207.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 37.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW







Sample of Companies Covered







NVIDIA Corporation Intel Corporation Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Qualcomm Incorporated IBM Corporation

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/3881

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Artificial Intelligence Chip Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The artificial intelligence (AI) chip market continues to witness robust growth and innovation, driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies across various industries. The market is characterized by a competitive landscape with key players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, and AMD at the forefront, leveraging their technological expertise to develop powerful and efficient AI chip solutions. The demand for AI-driven applications, including machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing, is propelling the market forward. Advancements in semiconductor technology, the rise of edge computing, and the integration of AI in diverse sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and finance contribute to the market's expansion. Additionally, strategic collaborations and partnerships among industry leaders further shape the evolving landscape of the AI chip market, as companies seek to address the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions tailored to the requirements of AI workloads. As the market continues to evolve, it is expected to witness increased investment, research, and development activities aimed at pushing the boundaries of AI chip capabilities.

Major vendors in the global Artificial Intelligence Chip market are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Qualcomm Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Xilinx Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Graphcore Limited

MediaTek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd.

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Mellanox Technologies

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/3881

Increasing data traffic and computing power needs

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by the escalating data traffic and the ever-growing need for enhanced computing power. The proliferation of data-intensive applications, including those related to machine learning, big data analytics, and AI-driven services, has resulted in an unprecedented volume of data being generated and processed. As organizations strive to harness the potential of AI technologies for tasks such as data analysis, image recognition, and natural language processing, there is a substantial uptick in the demand for AI chips that can handle the computational complexities associated with these workloads. Moreover, the evolution of AI algorithms and models has led to a continuous rise in the requirements for computing power. Training sophisticated neural networks and executing complex AI tasks demand high-performance processors that can rapidly process vast datasets. This escalating demand for computing power in AI applications is steering the market toward more advanced and efficient AI chip solutions. Semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing chips with improved processing capabilities, energy efficiency, and specialized architectures to meet the escalating demands of the AI-driven landscape, positioning the industry to address the challenges posed by the increasing data traffic and computing power needs effectively.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Emerging trends like autonomous vehicles and robotics

Growing focus on parallel computing in data centers

Surging demand for AI-based FPGAs

Opportunities:

Focus on energy-efficient AI chips

Advancements in neuromorphic computing

Open-source AI hardware platforms

Convergence of AI and other technologies

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market is witnessing a transformative phase marked by the convergence of AI with other cutting-edge technologies. One significant convergence is with edge computing, where AI algorithms are integrated directly into devices at the network's edge rather than relying solely on centralized cloud servers. This integration enhances real-time processing capabilities, reduces latency, and optimizes bandwidth usage. The synergy of AI with edge computing is reshaping industries such as IoT, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities, driving the demand for AI chips designed to efficiently handle decentralized processing tasks. Additionally, the amalgamation of AI with 5G technology is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the AI chip market. The deployment of 5G networks facilitates faster data transfer speeds and lower latency, enabling seamless communication between devices and empowering AI applications to operate with unprecedented efficiency. AI-driven functionalities, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and immersive experiences, are becoming more prevalent with the combination of AI and 5G. As a result, the market is witnessing a surge in the development of AI chips optimized for 5G networks, fostering a new era of interconnected, intelligent devices and services. The convergence of AI with these and other technologies is propelling the industry towards a more interconnected and technologically advanced future.

The Market for Artificial Intelligence Chip is Dominated by North America.

In 2022, the global artificial intelligence chip market is primarily led by North America. The widespread implementation of artificial intelligence technology within the IT industry is identified as a key catalyst for market expansion in this region. The substantial presence of major technology firms in both the United States and Canada is fueling the upward trajectory of the artificial intelligence chip market in North America. Meanwhile, Europe is experiencing the most rapid growth among all regions in the global artificial intelligence (AI) chip market.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is poised for remarkable growth in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market, propelled by the extensive expansion of end-user industries in the area. The swift advancement of the ICT industry in key economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, backed by governmental initiatives to accelerate technological innovations and reduce reliance on foreign tech giants, is a significant driver for the increasing demand for AI chipsets in the APAC region. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of AI-powered devices in prominent end-user sectors such as healthcare, finance, autonomous vehicles, and various manufacturing industries to optimize business operations is contributing to the escalating demand for AI chips in this region. According to the International Data Corporation, by 2023, more than 49.6% of healthcare providers in Asia-Pacific are expected to invest in generative AI to enhance patient care and boost efficiency in clinics.

The CPU Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on type, the Artificial Intelligence chip market is divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and other variants. In 2022, CPU emerged as a dominant player, commanding a significant market share. The term "CPU," which stands for "central processing unit," denotes the primary processor situated within a system's internal electrical circuitry. Functioning as the core component, a CPU differentiates a computer's essential elements from external components such as I/O circuits and main memory through the use of "control unit" and "process unit" terminologies. Present-day CPUs are predominantly available as microprocessors, featuring metal-oxide-semiconductor integrated circuits. The competitive landscape of the artificial intelligence chip market for CPU chips is intense, with Intel and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) being key players in their production. These companies distribute computer chips either directly to consumers or through extensive distributor networks. Other notable providers of CPU chips include Compaq, Digital Electronics Corporation (DEC), Hewlett-Packard (HP), International Business Machines (IBM), Motorola, Transmeta, Samsung, Texas Instruments, and Sun Microsystems, both current and past contributors to the CPU chip market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/3881

Browse Similar Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market 2023 – 2030 by Function (Training, Inference), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-user Industry, Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cloud Financial Close Solutions Software Market 2030 - by Type (Software as a Service (SaaS), Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Application (Payroll Management Systems, Billing & Invoice System, Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, Time & Expense Management Systems and Others), Features, End-use Vertical and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Cloud Automation Market 2023 – 2030 By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others), Type (public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud) - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.