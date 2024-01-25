Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market 2024-2034: Early Detection & Screening Technology Sectors Generated the Highest Revenue in 2023; Projected to Sustain this Trend

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis on the Global Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market predicts a meteoric rise from an estimated USD 271.99 billion in 2023 to USD 939.65 billion by the year 2034. This growth trajectory, indicative of a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.93% during the forecast period 2024-2034, is driven by an array of compelling market catalysts.

Innovative platforms in preventive healthcare

Growing awareness and governmental initiatives

Increasing chronic disease prevalence and advanced screenings

Early detection and screening technology sectors generated the highest revenue in 2023 and are projected to sustain this trend, buoyed by technological advancements and the precision benefits of personalized medicine. The vaccines segment, energized by ongoing research, development, and the momentum of global vaccination programs, is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR within the forecast period.





Hospital Applications Leading the Charge in Preventive Health



Hospitals emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in 2023, thanks to robust healthcare infrastructure and a steady inflow of patients with chronic diseases. Innovations like the Healthlane App underscore the capacity for preventive healthcare technologies to significantly improve patient care and health outcomes. Clinics, meanwhile, are poised for swift growth due to the adoption of cutting-edge technology and enhanced platforms.



Regional Insights



With North America at the helm of revenue share, the region's robust framework for chronic disease management and the introduction of comprehensive solutions—exemplified by Teladoc Health's Chronic Care Complete—are pivotal contributors to its dominance. Yet, it is the Asia Pacific region that is forecasted to soar with the sharpest CAGR, benefiting from strategic governmental efforts, an aging population, and significant investments in preventive healthcare awareness.



The market report delves into various segments, offering granular insights into specialized areas:

Vaccines - ranging from categories like allergy, cancer, autism, to infectious diseases Chronic Disease Management Technologies - including monitors for glucose, asthma, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors - highlighting smart infusion pumps, smart packaging, and electronic prescribing

Geographic segmentation in the report reflects a comprehensive global perspective:

Assessment of North American market, with specific focus on the U.S. and Canada

Insight into European market dynamics, spotlighting nations like Germany, France, and the UK

Evaluation of the Asia Pacific markets, including emerging economies like China and India

Analysis of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions, capturing trends in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, and the GCC

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $271.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $939.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

