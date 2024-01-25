Brompton Provides an Update on Special Year End Distributions

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BPRF; BPRF.U; SSF) On December 20, 2023, Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF and Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Funds”) announced estimated special year end distributions. The estimated special year end distribution amounts are final as noted below:



Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF:

Final Distribution CAD Unit CAD $0.07074 USD Unit USD $0.04030

Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund:

Final Distribution* Class A Unit CAD $0.03 Class U Unit USD $0.05

*no change from estimated amount

These special year end distributions were automatically reinvested in additional units of the respective fund to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2023. Immediately following the issuance, the units of the Funds noted above were automatically consolidated and as a result, unitholders held the same number of units after the distribution as they did before.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

