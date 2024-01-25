Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2028: Leading Players are Core IV Therapy, Cryojuvenate UK, and B. Braun Medical

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The expanding global Intravenous (IV) Hydration Therapy market, currently valued at USD 3.04 billion, is forecast to experience a surge in demand, anticipating reaching USD 4.49 billion by 2028. This significant growth trajectory is underpinned by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.76%.





Key Market Drivers

Surge in Surgical Procedures: The market is fueled by an increase in surgical interventions necessitating IV hydration therapy for patient support pre-, intra-, and post-operation. Optimal hydration is essential for successful surgical outcomes and swift patient recovery.

Wellness and Performance Optimization: The wellness trend contributes to market expansion, with IV hydration therapy sought for performance enhancement and lifestyle support. This efficient hydration method has attracted athletes and active individuals, bolstering market growth.

Aging Population Requirements: A growing elderly demographic reliant on IV hydration therapy for managing age-related health issues has propelled market advancement. The therapy plays a vital role in preventing dehydration-related health complications among older adults.

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Legal Frameworks: Healthcare providers must comply with stringent regulations, quality standards, and training requirements, impacting the market's operation.

Public Perception and Education: Discerning the therapeutic necessity versus lifestyle use of IV hydration therapy is influenced by public awareness and scientific evidence.

Discerning the therapeutic necessity versus lifestyle use of IV hydration therapy is influenced by public awareness and scientific evidence. Expertise in Medical Profession: Highly skilled practitioners are essential for safe and effective IV therapy delivery, influencing service quality and availability.

Market Trends

Rise in Wellness Oriented Use

Customizable Treatment Options

Segmental Insights



Energy-boosting treatments take the lead in market services, while medicated components dominate the composition landscape. Hospitals and clinics are the primary end-users of IV hydration therapy.



Regional Insights



The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market position, closely followed by North America, with its advanced healthcare systems and health-conscious populations fueling IV therapy demand.



Key Market Players



Notable organizations are defining the competitive landscape, each playing a substantial role in aligning with market dynamics and consumer needs.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Core IV Therapy, LLC

Cryojuvenate UK Ltd.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

NexGen Health Inc.

JW Life Science Corporation

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Drip Hydration Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

