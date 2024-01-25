Global Healthcare Data Monetization Solutions Market to Reach $4.10 Billion by 2034 - Oracle, SAS, Google, and Salesforce Dominate the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Data Monetization Solutions Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare data monetization solutions market is poised for a significant surge, as detailed in the latest comprehensive market analysis. Estimated at USD 0.808 billion in 2023, the market is projected to skyrocket to USD 4.10 billion by 2034. This outstanding growth, with a CAGR of 15.91% from 2024 to 2034, is attributed to a myriad of factors including the integration of Emerging Technologies like AI and an increased focus on patient-centric care.





Key Market Drivers and Trends Fueling Growth



The market's robust growth trajectory is backed by the expanding use of external data sources in the healthcare sector and an overarching shift towards digital healthcare systems. This shift is further propelled by an influx in enterprise data volume, which necessitates efficient analysis and utilization. Moreover, a noteworthy rise in the adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) and collaborative efforts among industry players solidify the market's upward momentum.



Technological Innovations Spearheading Market Expansion



Leading the market trends is the growing implementation of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence technologies that streamline healthcare processes and enhance data monetization efficacy. For example, the recent partnership between Microsoft Corporation and Epic Systems to integrate generative AI in healthcare EHR is a testament to the industry's evolution.

Diverse Segments Experiencing Growth

Software Segment Leading the Market: Software solutions stand out for their scalability and secure data sharing capabilities, fostering adaptability within healthcare systems.

Services to Witness Notable Growth: Services are anticipated to grow, propelled by advancements in analytics and strategic collaborations in the healthcare domain.

Large Facilities Dominate the Market: Large healthcare facilities with vast data resources lead the market, harnessing intricate analytics and AI tools for actionable insights.

Small & Medium Facilities to Rise Rapidly: Smaller institutions are gaining ground, leveraging technological advancements and partnerships to enhance data monetization strategies.

End-User Insights: Healthcare Payers and Life Science Companies at Forefront



Healthcare payers clinch the highest revenue-grossing segment, as they translate vast data pools into valuable market intelligence. Life science companies trail closely, set to grow at an expeditious CAGR, spurred by the demand for real-world evidence and product validation.



Regional Market Outlook



The North American region leads the charge, thanks to robust investments and a technologically sophisticated healthcare structure. Innovations such as Oracle Corporation's healthcare-focused planning solution highlight the region's pioneering market stance. However, the Asia Pacific market is bracing for the fastest growth rate, catalyzed by escalating digital health adoption and supportive governmental initiatives. Partnerships like that of Hexaware with Snowflake emphasize the region's commitment to optimizing healthcare data's value.

The detailed market analysis encompasses various segments including facility size, end-user, and regional analysis, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the proliferating healthcare data monetization solutions market. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, data remains a pivotal asset, shaping the future of patient care and operational efficiency within the global healthcare landscape.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Oracle

SAS Institute Inc.

Google

Salesforce Inc.

Particle Health Inc.

Microsoft

SAP

Infosys Limited

Snowflake Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Accenture

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itppa3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment