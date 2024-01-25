ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC
LEI CODE 213800JKELS32V2OK421
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that it purchased 305,217 ordinary shares at 43.97 pence per share on 25 January 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.22% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be held in treasury.
Following this transaction, and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:
The capital of the Company as at 25 January 2024 consisted of 160,072,698 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 22,002,939 shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 138,069,759 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
25 January 2024
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850