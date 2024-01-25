Heated Jacket Market Projected to Reach $407.1 Million by 2030, By Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heated jackets are specialized outerwear equipped with heating elements, often powered by rechargeable batteries, designed to provide warmth in cold conditions. These jackets have gained popularity among outdoor enthusiasts, workers in cold environments, and individuals seeking comfort during winter activities. The global heated jacket market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and thereby increase from US$ 265.5 million in 2023 to US$ 407.1 million by the end of 2030. The increasing adoption of technology-driven solutions for personal comfort, coupled with the rising interest in outdoor recreation, is propelling market expansion.



Heated jackets, a burgeoning sector in apparel, are innovative garments with built-in heating components for insulation in cold environments. Powered by batteries, these jackets allow users to customize temperatures for comfort. They have gained traction among outdoor enthusiasts, laborers in harsh conditions, and those seeking comfort in winter activities. The heated jacket market reflects a broader trend towards intelligent, tech-integrated clothing driven by consumer demands for convenience and functionality.

Global expansion of the heated jacket market is fueled by factors such as the rising demand for outdoor activities in cold climates. Winter sports enthusiasts, hikers, and adventure seekers are drawn to these garments for enhanced warmth. Additionally, the growing focus on health and wellness contributes to market growth, as heated jackets offer functional solutions for cold-related health issues. Technological advancements, including lightweight and efficient heating elements, further propel market expansion. The ongoing fusion of technology and apparel ensures a continual rise in the heated jacket market, meeting consumer preferences for performance-oriented, technologically advanced outerwear.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 265.5 million Estimated Revenue 2030 US$ 407.1 million Growth Rate – CAGR 6.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 189 Pages



Key Market Segments Covered End User

Power Type

Size

Application

Sales Channel

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Dewalt

CLIMAX

Paul Hamilton

Venture Heated Clothing

Milwaukee

Heated Wear Gerbing Gyde

Makita

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Blaze Wear

H2C Brands, LLC

Duralogic USA LLC

Others

Trends and Innovations:

Integration of Smart Technology: Heated jackets are increasingly incorporating smart technology, allowing users to control and monitor the heating elements through mobile applications. This innovation provides users with a more personalized and convenient heating experience.

Lightweight and Flexible Heating Elements: Manufacturers are focusing on developing lightweight and flexible heating elements that blend seamlessly into the jacket's design. This trend enhances comfort and style while maintaining the jacket's functionality.

Multi-Zone Heating: To cater to different preferences and body areas, multi-zone heating systems have become a popular trend. These jackets offer adjustable heating levels for specific zones, providing users with a tailored heating experience.

Sustainable Materials: The industry is witnessing a shift towards sustainable materials in heated jackets. Manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly insulation materials and recycled fabrics, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and ethical products.

Collaboration with Fashion Brands: Heated jacket manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with fashion brands to create stylish and functional designs. These collaborations aim to appeal to a broader consumer base, merging fashion-forward aesthetics with advanced heating technology.

Market Drivers:

Growing Outdoor Recreation Activities: The increasing popularity of outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and winter sports is a significant driver for the Heated Jacket Market. Consumers seek clothing that enhances their outdoor experience by providing warmth and comfort in challenging weather conditions.

Rise in Cold Weather Work Environments: Heated jackets find substantial demand in industries where workers are exposed to cold weather conditions. Construction workers, utility professionals, and outdoor laborers rely on heated jackets for added warmth and protection during their work.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in battery technology and heating elements contribute to the market's growth. Longer battery life, faster heating times, and improved safety features are enhancing the overall performance of heated jackets.

Increasing Awareness of Outdoor Comfort: A growing awareness of the importance of outdoor comfort and the availability of advanced apparel technologies drive consumer interest in heated jackets. The desire for versatile, temperature-regulating clothing is propelling market expansion.

Market Restraints:

High Cost of Technology: The incorporation of advanced heating technology, including smart features and durable batteries, contributes to the high cost of heated jackets. Affordability remains a challenge for some consumer segments, limiting market penetration.

Limited Battery Life: While advancements have been made in extending battery life, some users may find the limited duration of heat a drawback, particularly in extended outdoor activities. Manufacturers are continually working to address this constraint.

Maintenance Challenges: Heated jackets require proper care to maintain their functionality. Users may face challenges in terms of cleaning, battery maintenance, and overall care, potentially impacting the long-term usability of the garment.

Fashion Preferences: While collaborations with fashion brands are a positive trend, individual fashion preferences can still pose a challenge. Some consumers may be hesitant to adopt heated jackets if they perceive them as bulky or if the designs do not align with their style preferences.

Market Opportunities:

Expansion into New Geographies: There is a significant opportunity for heated jacket manufacturers to expand into new geographical markets where cold weather conditions prevail. Tailoring products to meet the specific needs of diverse climates can unlock untapped consumer bases.

Customization Services: Offering customization options, such as personalized heating zones or designs, presents an opportunity to cater to individual preferences. Companies providing tailored solutions may gain a competitive edge in a market where personalization is increasingly valued.

Diversification of Product Range: Beyond jackets, there is room for companies to diversify their product offerings. Creating a comprehensive range of heated clothing, including pants, gloves, and socks, can provide consumers with a complete solution for staying warm in various situations.

Entry into Niche Markets: Exploring niche markets, such as heated jackets designed for specific activities like motorcycling or extreme sports, can be a strategic opportunity. Targeting niche audiences allows for specialized product development and targeted marketing efforts.

Market Challenges:

Safety Concerns: Ensuring the safety of heating elements and batteries remains a priority. Issues such as overheating, malfunctions, or potential fire hazards can pose challenges to market growth. Manufacturers must adhere to stringent safety standards and invest in robust quality control measures.

Global Economic Uncertainties: Economic fluctuations and uncertainties can impact consumer spending habits. High-priced items like heated jackets may experience fluctuations in demand based on economic conditions, affecting market stability.

Competitive Landscape: The Heated Jacket Market is becoming increasingly competitive, with new entrants and established players vying for market share. Companies need to differentiate themselves through innovation, quality, and effective marketing strategies to thrive in a competitive landscape.

Seasonal Demand: The seasonal nature of demand for heated jackets presents a challenge for manufacturers. The majority of sales occur during colder months, requiring effective inventory management and marketing strategies to sustain year-round profitability.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy

The Heated Jacket Market is characterized by intense competition, with key players adopting various business strategies to gain a competitive edge. Companies are focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Key Players:

The North Face: Renowned for its high-quality outdoor gear, The North Face has been a dominant player in the Heated Jacket Market. The company focuses on integrating cutting-edge heating technology into its jackets, ensuring both functionality and style.

Columbia Sportswear Company: Columbia has established itself as a key player in the heated apparel segment. The company's strategy involves continuous research and development to enhance the efficiency of its heating elements and expand its product line.

Helly Hansen: Specializing in performance outdoor apparel, Helly Hansen has entered the heated jacket market with a range of technologically advanced products. The company emphasizes durability and versatility in its heated jackets.

Bosch: Known for its innovation in various industries, Bosch has ventured into the heated jacket market with a focus on integrating smart technology. The company's jackets come equipped with sensors and mobile app connectivity, offering users a personalized heating experience.

Business Strategies:

Innovation: Companies are investing in research and development to enhance the efficiency of heating elements, battery life, and overall performance. Integration of smart technology, such as temperature control through mobile apps, is a growing trend.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic collaborations with technology companies and other industry players are becoming increasingly common. These partnerships aim to leverage complementary strengths and accelerate product development.

Global Expansion: Key players are expanding their presence in emerging markets, capitalizing on the rising demand for heated jackets. Market penetration strategies involve understanding regional preferences and tailoring products accordingly.

Key Recent Developments

Technological Advancements: Recent developments in heating technology have significantly improved the performance of heated jackets. Companies are incorporating advanced heating elements, such as carbon fiber technology, to provide more efficient and even warmth distribution.

Sustainable Heated Jackets: There is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the apparel industry. Several companies are introducing heated jackets with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient heating elements, aligning with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable products.

Integration of Smart Features: The integration of smart features in heated jackets is on the rise. Companies are incorporating Bluetooth connectivity, mobile app controls, and even voice activation to enhance user experience and customization options.

Fashion-forward Designs: Heated jackets are no longer just functional; they are becoming fashion statements. Companies are investing in stylish designs, catering to consumers who seek both performance and aesthetic appeal in their heated apparel.

Expansion of Product Lines: Key players are expanding their heated jacket product lines to cater to diverse consumer needs. This includes jackets designed for specific activities such as skiing, hiking, and everyday urban use.

Market Segmentation

Men's Heated Jackets Lead Market Share in Work-related Activities

Heated jackets for men are poised to dominate the market, driven by historical trends favoring men's outerwear, especially for work-related and outdoor activities. The demand for heated jackets aligns with the current trend, making men's jackets the primary driver of market growth. Conversely, the women's sector is expected to experience rapid expansion, fueled by innovative and practical clothing options tailored to women's preferences.

5-7 Volt Heated Jackets Take Center Stage for Convenience

The 5-7 Volt Heated Jackets segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share due to its versatile appeal, striking a balance between power and battery efficiency. This mid-range voltage accommodates a wide range of consumers seeking dependable warmth for various outdoor and routine tasks. The 7-20 Volt segment is expected to grow rapidly, attracting outdoor enthusiasts with enhanced heating capabilities for more severe conditions.

Medium Heated Jackets Dominate Revenue Generation with Versatility

Among size categories, Medium Heated Jackets are expected to lead in market share, catering to a diverse consumer base with different body types and tastes. In contrast, the 2XL Heated Jackets segment is projected to experience rapid growth, addressing the increasing demand for inclusive sizing and showcasing the industry's commitment to meeting diverse consumer needs.

Leisure Heated Jackets Thrive in Recreational Pursuits

The Leisure Heated Jackets segment is poised to dominate the market, driven by widespread adoption for recreational activities and casual daily life. Consumers prioritize comfort and functionality during leisure pursuits, sustaining significant market share. Simultaneously, the industrial/construction sector is expected to experience rapid expansion due to growing demand for heated vests in adverse outdoor conditions, emphasizing employee safety and well-being.

Online Retailers Secure Market Leadership for Accessibility and Variety

Online Retailers are expected to hold the largest market share, offering consumers easy accessibility, convenience, and a wide product selection for heated jackets. The ability to compare prices and products efficiently contributes to their substantial market presence. Conversely, hypermarkets/supermarkets are projected to undergo rapid expansion, leveraging tangible displays to attract a diverse clientele seeking an experiential shopping opportunity for heated jackets.

Top Regional Markets

North America: The North American market holds a significant share in the heated jacket market, driven by the increasing popularity of outdoor activities and a high level of consumer awareness regarding advanced apparel technologies.

Europe: Europe is witnessing substantial growth in the heated jacket market, with a focus on fashionable and functional designs. The demand is driven by harsh winter conditions and an inclination towards outdoor activities.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market, attributed to the rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and a growing interest in outdoor sports and recreational activities.

Latin America: Latin America is experiencing steady growth, with consumers showing interest in heated jackets for both outdoor activities and everyday use. Companies are targeting this market with a mix of functionality and affordability.

Future Outlook

The Heated Jacket Market is poised for continued growth, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and the expanding scope of applications. Key trends that are likely to shape the future of the market include:

Integration of AI and IoT: The incorporation of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) into heated jackets will enable more personalized and adaptive heating solutions.

Focus on Sustainability: Companies will increasingly prioritize sustainable practices in manufacturing and materials, responding to the growing environmental consciousness among consumers.

Customization and Personalization: Future heated jackets may offer more customization options, allowing users to tailor heating preferences based on their unique needs and preferences.

Global Market Penetration: Companies will continue to explore opportunities in untapped markets, especially in regions with a growing interest in outdoor activities and extreme weather conditions.

Cross-Industry Collaborations: Collaboration between heated jacket manufacturers and other industries, such as technology and healthcare, may lead to the development of multi-functional jackets with health-monitoring capabilities and enhanced connectivity.

