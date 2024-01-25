Crop Spraying Drones Market Forecast Report 2023-2028: Focus on Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Blade Drones & Hybrid Drones

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Spraying Drones Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The crop spraying drones market was worth US$1.39 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 35.79% during the forecast period, reaching a total market size of US$11.9 billion by 2028.



Crop-spraying drones also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) play a crucial role in applying pesticides within agricultural fields, with their design aimed at improving overall agricultural efficiency, crop yield, and growth monitoring. Additionally, these drones employ sensors and advanced imaging technology to provide farmers with detailed insights into their fields.

Globally, drones have brought about a significant transformation in the agriculture sector by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and increasing profitability. The crop spraying drones market is experiencing growth driven by rising awareness regarding the detrimental effects of pesticides on the environment and human well-being is a key factor fueling the need for crop spraying drones.







Increase in government initiatives



The ultraviolet rays from the sun are causing various diseases such as melanoma, and skin cancer. In recent years government initiatives have gained momentum, aiming to integrate drone technology into agriculture and boost crop spraying drones market growth. Various programs and grants have been introduced to encourage the adoption of drones in farming practices. As an example, in April 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced grants worth USD 4.4 million distributed among seven universities for research, education, and drone training in support of this endeavour.



Increasing number of drone registrations and ROI



The remarkable increase in drone registration is playing a pivotal role in driving the agriculture industry, particularly in the crop spraying drone industry. Drones have revolutionized agriculture by offering cost-effective and efficient solutions for crop spraying. With the rising number of drone registrations, more farmers and agricultural businesses are adopting this technology.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, in 2023, the total number of drone registrations in the United States was approximately 3,52,222 thousand units for recreational flying and around 5,06,635 thousand units for commercial purposes. The increasing adoption of drones is not only a growing trend but also a solution to labor shortages and enhanced efficiency in agriculture. Research in the United States indicates that the use of agricultural drones is substantially benefiting farmers' budgets. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average U.S. farmer employing drones experiences a return on investment of $12 USD per acre for corn and $2 to $3 per acre for soybeans and wheat.



It is projected that the crop spraying drone market in the United States will grow steadily.



In the United States large farm owners are using this technology as it helps in precision agriculture and increasing involvement of new technology in faring. Additionally, increasing investment in research and development to enhance the agricultural produce of the country is one of the primary factors aiding the crop spraying drones market growth. For instance, in August 2023, Central State University received more than US$ 1.6 million in funding under the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) program the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), the funding is divided for the study of three main agricultural issues. In this, US$ 5,98,814 will be used to strengthen the research for unmanned aerial systems education capacity, develop new courses, and provide practical teaching materials.



Increasing product launches in the United States



The increasing product launches in the market are pushing the crop spraying drones market in an upward direction. For instance, in January 2022, Eavision, a company with research and development facilities in Silicon Valley, the United States, and Suzhou, China launched a new product called EA-30X, it is an intelligent agriculture spraying drone designed by Italian care manufacturer Pininfarina. The drone will be very helpful in hilly and mountainous flying and crop protection. Hence such intelligent product launched in order to promote agriculture with the help of science and technology is aiding the crop spraying drones industry growth for crop spraying drone in the United States in the forecasted period.

