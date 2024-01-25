Cleanroom Disinfectant Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031 - Increased Adoption of Globally Harmonized System (GHS

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Disinfectant Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom disinfectant market is witnessing substantial growth, with a valuation of US$ 250 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand to US$ 390 million by the end of 2031. Several key trends and factors are shaping the cleanroom disinfectant market.



Key Trends in the Cleanroom Disinfectant Market



Rising Concerns Regarding Infection and Contamination Risks:

Industries, particularly in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development sectors, are increasingly emphasizing the need for effective cleanroom disinfecting products. Maintaining sterile environments, strict adherence to disinfection protocols, and the use of disinfection products have become critical requirements.



Growing Demand Due to Stringent Regulations:

Cleanrooms play a pivotal role in medical device manufacturing, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical research and development. These controlled environments are subject to rigorous regulations and require meticulous protection against airborne particles, pollutants, and bacteria. Cleanrooms ensure the integrity of processes, prevent cross-contamination, and deliver consistent quality.



Increased Adoption of Globally Harmonized System (GHS):

The Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) is regulating the classification and use of hazardous chemicals across industries globally. Cleanroom disinfectants labeled by GHS are vital for disinfection procedures, protecting research materials and chemical compounds from contamination. The adoption of GHS simplifies hazard communication, enhances safety awareness, complies with regulations, and improves customer confidence, driving demand for GHS-compliant cleanroom disinfectants.



Preference for More Cost-effective Alternatives:

The exploration of alternative methods, such as UV-C light disinfection and non-chemical solutions, is impacting the demand for traditional disinfectants. Alternative methods offer potential benefits, including sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and efficiency, potentially reducing the reliance on chemical-based disinfectants.



Country-wise Insights



United States Leading the Market: Stringent infection control and patient safety protocols in healthcare facilities are driving the demand for cleanroom disinfectants in the United States. Hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities in the country adhere to strict infection control regulations, further emphasizing the significance of cleanroom disinfectants.



Germany's Growing Medical Device Manufacturing: Germany's expanding medical device manufacturing industry requires cleanroom disinfectants to maintain sterile conditions and ensure product safety and quality. Meeting regulatory standards is crucial for product safety and consumer confidence.



China's Focus on Research & Development: China's increased focus on research and development activities, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has boosted the demand for disinfectant products to maintain hygiene and prevent contamination. The country's growing foreign R&D center clusters support technological innovations.



Competitive Analysis



Leading players in the cleanroom disinfectant market continuously introduce innovative products to meet industry demands, enhance their market positions, showcase technological advancements, and cater to sectors that require advanced products for sterile environment maintenance.



Key Companies Covered

STERIS Corporation

Berkshire Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Cardinal Health

Contec

Texwipe

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide

Ecolab

Bio-One Sciences

Key Segments of Cleanroom Disinfectant Industry Research

Product:

Oxidizing Disinfectants

Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

End-use Industry:

Hospitals/Healthcare Facilities

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Devices Industry

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

