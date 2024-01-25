Discover Ram Sena (RAMSENA) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Ram Sena (RAMSENA) on its platform in the innovation zone and the RAMSENA/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-22 12:30 (UTC).

RAMSENA is an BEP-20 token minted on the BNB blockchain with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The RAMSENA coin serves as a symbolic representation of the values of unity, Hinduism, and Hindutva ideology. By embodying the principles of Hinduism and Hindutva, RAMSENA coin becomes a digital reflection of cultural and philosophical beliefs, fostering a sense of identity and pride among its users. The RAMSENA project aims to bridge gaps and build a more cohesive society by engaging positively with Hindutva ideology and promoting a more inclusive understanding.

Participating in the RAMSENA ecosystem offers various opportunities to earn RAMSENA coins, including mining, staking, participating in airdrops and bounty programs, and engaging in community events. Users can benefit from the coin's symbolic representation of values, transparent and secure transactions, and support for philanthropic initiatives. RAMSENA coin, with its focus on fostering unity and understanding, emerges as a unique and meaningful addition to the cryptocurrency landscape.

RAMSENA coin's use cases extend beyond traditional transactions, encompassing services such as funding web series centered around the life and teachings of Lord Shree Ram and Hindutva ideology. The cryptocurrency also supports social work, NGO initiatives, education sponsorship programs, and community engagement. Other utilities include backing Hindu marriages, the "Save Cow" campaign, Ayodhya Yatra for the elderly, Ram Temple Metaverse, RAMSENA NFTs, and various initiatives contributing to spiritual well-being.

Gajanana SK, the visionary Founder and Director of Ramsena Coin, is a driving force behind the cryptocurrency's innovative approach to promoting unity and understanding in diverse communities. Having a deep commitment to fostering inclusivity and bridging cultural divides, Gajanana SK has played a pivotal role in shaping Ramsena Coin's mission. His leadership reflects a keen understanding of the social challenges Ramsena Coin seeks to address, particularly in the context of religious differences. Gajanana SK's dedication to embracing the cultural and philosophical heritage of Hinduism, coupled with a forward-thinking approach to cryptocurrency, has positioned Ramsena Coin as a symbol of unity and pride.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT.COM, emphasized the significance of the cryptocurrency in preserving and promoting Indian tradition and cultural heritage. In his statement, Mr. Warin highlighted, "We are proud to welcome RAMSENA to the XT.com platform, recognizing its unique role in fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities. RAMSENA's commitment to Indian values, particularly its emphasis on Hinduism and Hindutva ideology, aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide a diverse range of assets that resonate with our global user base. The inclusion of RAMSENA on XT.com not only expands our offerings but also contributes to the broader narrative of preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of India."

The RAMSENA project stands as a solution to the lack of unity and understanding among diverse communities. The project's vision revolves around promoting inclusivity, fostering dialogue, and supporting philanthropic initiatives to contribute to building a more harmonious and progressive society. The unique use cases and services provided by RAMSENA coin further reinforce its commitment to social impact and community building. The project has also identified the pressing issue of polarization and misunderstanding among diverse communities, specifically focusing on fostering dialogue and cooperation between Hindus and those following Hindutva ideology, as well as promoting harmony among various religious groups.

The Ram Sena project is set to make a profound impact on global audiences with the launch of an ambitious web series, available through an Over-The-Top (OTT) media service. This groundbreaking series, centered around the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, is poised to transcend geographical boundaries and bring the rich tapestry of Indian mythology to the forefront of global entertainment. By leveraging the OTT platform, the web series will be accessible to the vast and diverse 1.3 billion-strong Indian community worldwide. This initiative reflects Ram Sena's commitment to promoting cultural awareness and fostering a deeper understanding of the historical and spiritual significance embedded in the narratives of Ramayana and Mahabharata.

A standout feature of RAMSENA ecosystem is its commitment to social responsibility, exemplified by dedicating 20% of its profits to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This commitment showcases a strong dedication to preserving and promoting the cultural and religious heritage of Hinduism. RAMSENA coin, recognized as the first official tax-free coin by the Government of India, actively contributes to uplifting marginalized communities, empowering the underprivileged, and supporting various social work and NGO projects. The project's impact extends beyond the realm of cryptocurrency, aligning with a broader mission of positive societal transformation.

