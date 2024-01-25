Viscosupplementation Market Predicted to Hit US$ 13.6 Billion in 2032, Riding on a Strong 10.8% CAGR | According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Viscosupplementation Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the healthcare industry. It involves the use of viscosupplements, which are gel-like substances primarily composed of hyaluronic acid, to treat joint conditions, most notably osteoarthritis. These treatments are administered through injections into the affected joints, providing lubrication and reducing pain and inflammation.



Viscosupplementation Market industry analysis report by Persistence Market Research shows that global sales of the Viscosupplementation Market in 2021 were held at US$ 4.4 Bn. With 10.8%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Single Injection are expected to be the highest revenue-generating type, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 8.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Several factors are driving the growth of the viscosupplementation market. The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis, particularly in the aging population, has created a significant demand for effective non-surgical treatments. Patients are increasingly seeking alternatives to surgery, contributing to the popularity of viscosupplements. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and product development have led to the introduction of innovative viscosupplementation therapies.

Key players in the market are continuously engaged in research and development efforts to improve the safety and efficacy of viscosupplements. Mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and regulatory approvals are common strategies adopted by companies to expand their presence and offer a wider range of treatment options.

Despite the growth opportunities, challenges exist in the form of the need for more evidence on the safety and effectiveness of these therapies. The market is also witnessing the emergence of biomimetic polymer viscosupplements as potential replacements for hyaluronic acid-based products, signaling ongoing innovation in the field.

In conclusion, the viscosupplementation market is characterized by its responsiveness to the growing demand for non-surgical osteoarthritis treatments. Advancements in technology and product development, as well as strategic business initiatives, are shaping the future of this market, offering hope for improved joint health for millions of individuals worldwide.

Emerging biomimetic polymer viscosupplements are gradually supplanting the ongoing development of osteoarthritis joint injections. Consequently, viscosupplementation market entities are intensifying their research and development endeavors focused on biocompatible polymers. These polymers have a substantial presence in FDA-approved medical devices like stents, contact lenses, and surgical meshes. The market is undergoing a transformation marked by the introduction of biocompatible polymers, aimed at mitigating degradation issues typically associated with hyaluronic acid-based products.

Viscosupplementation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 4.9 Bn Estimated Revenue 2032 US$ 13.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 10.8% Forecast Period 2022-2032 No. of Pages 250Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Component

End User

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Sanofi

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Seikagaku Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew PLC

Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Viscosupplementation: Market Dynamics

Anticipated market drivers include the increasing demand for non-surgical osteoarthritis treatments, the prevalence of lifestyle-related ailments, and advancements in hyaluronic acid-based therapies.

Viscosupplements have shown clinical effectiveness, particularly in treating knee osteoarthritis, a painful and degenerative joint condition that often arises after the age of 30, becoming a chronic disorder over time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts a significant rise in the global elderly population (aged 65 and above), leading to increased obesity and osteoarthritis cases. This demographic shift, coupled with a growing preference for alternative treatments to corticosteroids for managing joint pain, is expected to substantially boost the market.

FDA approval and favorable reimbursement policies, such as those in the United States and France, for products like Orthovisc, Supartz Hyalgan, Synvisc, and others, are poised to create expansion opportunities for key industry players.

Ongoing research and development efforts, like Bone Therapeutics S.A.'s completion of clinical studies for its JTA-004 intra-articular injection for knee OA, and the introduction of improved products like Anika Therapeutics, Inc.'s Hyalofast, are contributing to market growth, offering enhanced treatment options for osteoarthritis sufferers.

Segmentation:

The global viscosupplementation market is segmented by product type into single injection, three injections, and five injections. Additionally, it is categorized by application into knee osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, and hand osteoarthritis. The market is further divided by source into animal and non-animal, and by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Each segment is comprehensively analyzed for market trends, recent developments, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and insights. The report offers current and future revenue (in US$ Mn) for these segments from 2017 to 2027, using 2018 as the base year, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each segment and market from 2019 to 2027, including market size estimations.

Insights by Category Why Single Injection Dominates the Viscosupplementation Market?

Single-injection treatments constitute approximately 55% of viscosupplementation sales. While three and five injection hyaluronic acid viscosupplements have been available for some time, single-injection applications are relatively recent. Over the past few decades, three injections have proven to be an effective treatment and have gained a significant market share. Physicians often recommend three injections to manage pain and avoid total knee joint replacement in osteoarthritis cases.

With an increasing number of FDA approvals for three-injection viscosupplements, this segment is expected to grow. For instance, OrthogenRx introduced TriVisc in January 2018 for use in the U.S. Single-injection brands are anticipated to see increased demand during the forecast period due to their shorter treatment schedules, fewer hospital visits, and reduced associated pain. MONOVISC, developed by Anika Therapeutics, became the first FDA-approved single-injection hyaluronic acid derived from non-animal sources in early 2014.

Why Orthopedic Clinics/Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Lead the Viscosupplementation Market?

In 2021, orthopedic clinics/ASCs accounted for over 60% of total revenue due to the high demand for outpatient procedures. Ambulatory surgical centers specialize in same-day surgeries, including preventive and diagnostic procedures.

Procedures such as ACL surgery, hip, knee, and shoulder replacements can be performed at ASCs on the same day. These procedures are less complex and often require minimal hospitalization. Additionally, orthopedic clinics focus on musculoskeletal system care, encompassing surgical and non-surgical treatments for joint, bone, ligament, muscle, spine, and nerve conditions. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis among the elderly population is expected to contribute significantly to this segment's growth.

Viscosupplementation is typically performed as an outpatient procedure in hospitals, with patients being discharged within a few hours. Recommendations for viscosupplementation procedures are often made within the hospital by a general practitioner or orthopedic specialist. In some developing countries where orthopedic clinics are limited, patients are scheduled to visit the hospital on specific days when an orthopedic specialist is available. Furthermore, the majority of multispecialty hospitals worldwide offer viscosupplementation procedures as it requires no additional infrastructure investment.

How the Viscosupplementation Market Responded to Covid-19?

The market was adversely affected as the majority of viscosupplementation product consumers are elderly individuals who were advised to stay at home to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. Surgery volumes are expected to rebound swiftly following COVID-19 restrictions. For instance, by the end of June 2020, surgery volumes had started to recover in the United States, China, Germany, and Australia.

The widespread cancellation of elective surgical procedures in hospitals led to reduced sales of viscosupplementation products, resulting in significant losses for manufacturers. For example, Anika Therapeutics' overall revenue declined by 13% in the second quarter of 2020. As the number of osteoarthritis surgeries increases, so will the demand for viscosupplementation.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global viscosupplementation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2017 to 2027, with their CAGRs for the period from 2019 to 2027

The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market which will help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares, and help in the decision-making process





Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the global viscosupplementation market have embraced medical technology advancements, expedited trial approvals, introduced new products, engaged in mergers and acquisitions, and fostered collaborations to either establish their presence in the global industry or maintain their market position. As an illustration, in December 2021, Avanos Medical, a med-tech company, acquired OrthogenRx, Inc., a leading entity in the viscosupplementation therapies sector specializing in knee osteoarthritis treatment. Avanos leverages the advantages offered by FDA-approved GenVisc850 and TriVisc.

DePuy Synthes

Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A

Sanofi

Smith & Nephew PLC

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Seikagaku Corp.

Zimmer Biomet

Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.





Analysis Viewpoint:

In addition to retail pharmacies, viscosupplementation market players are strategically expanding their supply chains towards online pharmacies, recognizing the potential for substantial growth in this distribution channel in the forecasted period. Their focus lies on innovating 3-injection regimens featuring sodium hyaluronate acid.

Sodium hyaluronate acid (IAHA) has played a pivotal role in postponing the necessity for total knee replacement surgeries, particularly in patients for whom surgical interventions are less suitable. Nevertheless, the market's growth has been hampered by the lack of conclusive evidence regarding the safety and efficacy of IAHA. Therefore, companies should strive to gather consensus-based expert opinions through advisory board meetings organized by government authorities. These insights can serve as guidance for practitioners regarding the appropriate use of IAHA.

Market Segments Covered in Viscosupplementation Market Industry Analysis

By Product Type

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection





By End User

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics/Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASCs)

