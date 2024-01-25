Optical Brighteners Market to Hit US$ 2,656.2 Million by 2033 | Updated Insights Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The optical brighteners market is poised for significant expansion in the upcoming years, primarily fueled by the escalating demand for optical brighteners across diverse applications such as textiles, paper, detergents, plastics, and cosmetics. Optical brighteners serve as additives that enhance the brilliance and whiteness of materials by absorbing ultraviolet light and emitting blue light, thereby imparting a brighter and whiter appearance.



The global Optical Brighteners Market is expected to achieve a valuation of approximately US$ 1.64 Billion by the year 2023, with further growth projected to reach a revenue of around US$ 2.65 Billion by 2033. This growth trajectory is anticipated to be driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. Among the key sectors, the Textile segment is set to play a pivotal role, accounting for approximately 27.4% of the overall global market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the optical brighteners market, encompassing insights into market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Market segmentation is based on application, end-use industry, and geographical region. Additionally, the competitive landscape of the optical brighteners market is detailed, featuring profiles of key industry players, including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, Archroma, and RPM International Inc.

Optical brighteners, also known as fluorescent whitening agents or optical bleaches, are chemical compounds utilized to enhance the visual brightness and attractiveness of products. These compounds operate by absorbing light within the violet or ultraviolet section of the electromagnetic spectrum and subsequently emitting it in the blue spectral region.

They possess a range of characteristics, including the ability to impart whiteness, brightness, resistance to fading in light, rapid washing capabilities, resilience to high temperatures, chemical stability, metamerism, low volatility, and excellent solubility in organic solvents.

Common applications of optical brighteners encompass laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and various cleaning products, where they are employed to augment the brightness and whiteness of textiles. In paper manufacturing, they serve to enhance the paper's brightness, while in the plastics industry, they are utilized to improve the inherent color of materials, produce white finished products, and enhance the brilliance of items containing colorful and black pigments.

Optical brighteners find widespread usage in various sectors, including synthetic leather production, printing inks, photo processing solutions, UV tracers, clear and colored lacquers, fibers, films, and sheets. It's important to note that while optical brighteners can enhance product aesthetics, there are concerns regarding their safety and environmental impact. Some studies have suggested potential toxicity to aquatic life and skin irritation in certain individuals, and they may not be universally effective in all lighting conditions, potentially leading to discoloration over time.

Recent Developments:

Recent advancements in optical brighteners have opened up avenues for manufacturers to create diverse formulations of these compounds, leading to enhanced performance across various applications. These advancements have resulted in the development of optical brightener formulations that excel in providing superior whiteness, whether in paper, printing materials, detergents, or fabric care products. Moreover, these formulations can be finely tuned and optimized to cater to specific end-use applications, encompassing areas such as fabric care, rubber production, leather tanning, plastic manufacturing, and more. This level of customization empowers manufacturers to precisely tailor their optical brightener formulations to effectively meet the unique requirements and preferences of their customers, marking a significant leap forward in delivering tailored solutions.

The global market is consolidated, with the top 5 players in the market estimated to collectively hold about 30% - 35% of the global optical brighteners market share.

In April 2022 , research-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Dorf Ketal entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Ahmedabad-based Khyati Chemicals. Khyati Chemicals is the second-largest player in the optical brightening business and has valuable customers such as Unilever, Ghadi, and Trident India, among others.

, research-based specialty chemicals manufacturer Dorf Ketal entered into an agreement to acquire the business of Ahmedabad-based Khyati Chemicals. Khyati Chemicals is the second-largest player in the optical brightening business and has valuable customers such as Unilever, Ghadi, and Trident India, among others. In October 2020, Mayzo Inc, a leading supplier and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, announced the acquisition of Bio Accutech Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals for the coatings, inks, and plastics markets. This acquisition is estimated to enable Mayzo to extend its global supply chain and add several new optical brighteners, photoinitiators, and PVC additives to its portfolio.

Mayzo Inc, a leading supplier and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, announced the acquisition of Bio Accutech Inc., a distributor of specialty chemicals for the coatings, inks, and plastics markets. This acquisition is estimated to enable Mayzo to extend its global supply chain and add several new optical brighteners, photoinitiators, and PVC additives to its portfolio. In July 2019 , BASF India Limited entered into an agreement to divest its stilbene-based Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) business for paper and powder detergent applications to Archroma India Private Limited, a member of the Archroma group, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals

, BASF India Limited entered into an agreement to divest its stilbene-based Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) business for paper and powder detergent applications to Archroma India Private Limited, a member of the Archroma group, a global leader in colour and specialty chemicals In January 2019, Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals announced the introduction of a new optical brightening agent, Leucophor AFCN liquid that is specially designed for food packaging and paper.

Insights by Application Which Application of Optical Brighteners Dominates Revenue Generation?

Regarding applications, the paper sector commanded a substantial 13.6% market share in 2022. Optical brightening agents play a pivotal role in enhancing the inherent whiteness of paper within the paper industry. These chemical additives function by absorbing ultraviolet and violet light, typically within the 340 to 370 nm wavelength range, and subsequently emitting it in the blue spectrum, typically spanning from 420 to 470 nm.

In paper manufacturing, it is common practice to apply fluorescent brighteners to the dry end of the size press or calendar stack. This selective application ensures that the chemicals are primarily concentrated on the surface fibers, allowing them to effectively reflect UV radiation at the dry end of the papermaking process. This approach proves to be more cost-effective compared to wet-end treatment methods.

Consequently, the suitability and utilization of fluorescent brighteners in both coated and uncoated paper production are anticipated to be key drivers for this market segment.

How is the Cosmetic Industry Contributing to Optical Brightener Sales?

The cosmetics sector is poised for robust growth, holding a noteworthy 12.4% market share in 2022. Optical brighteners find application in cosmetics to enhance the appearance of skin and hair, imparting a brighter and more radiant look.

These brighteners are incorporated into various skincare products, including moisturizers, serums, and anti-aging creams, where they aid in reducing the visibility of dark spots, blemishes, and other skin discolorations. This results in skin appearing brighter and more evenly toned.

Globally, there has been a notable increase in the use of cosmetics by individuals of all age groups, encompassing both men and women. Manufacturers have recently adopted the use of fluorescent brighteners in the form of microspheres to create advanced face and eye powders designed to brighten dark areas of the skin, such as dark circles.

As a consequence, the growing demand for these compounds in personal care and skincare products is expected to propel sales of optical brighteners in the cosmetics sector.

