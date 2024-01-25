In-Orbit Space Sustainability: Growth Opportunities in Policy Frameworks and Mandates for End-of-Life LEO Satellite Disposal

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Orbit Space Sustainability Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Space activity is growing multifold as the commercial, government, and defense markets are increasingly showing interest, and as the number of satellites in orbit continues to proliferate. Consequently, the volume of objects in space is also growing significantly.

This activity is spurring a discussion about space sustainability, including how to maintain the safety and health of the space environment. The goal of creating sustainability in space mirrors that of ensuring sustainability on Earth, but in space, the effort is to use environments there to meet social demands on Earth today - without inadvertently making space too congested to safely support satellites and spacecraft well into the future.

This study focuses on the concept of sustainability in space, more specifically, the efforts to create sustainability in the in-orbit space environment.

The research explores the impact and implications of more activity in space, including higher levels of space debris, the current regulatory landscape, and key market participants and services that are working in the space sustainability field.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

What is the policy landscape surrounding space sustainability?

What are the platforms that are enabling space sustainability?

What are the products that enable a sustainable space environment?

Who are the key market participants involved?

What are the growth opportunities?

Key Growth Opportunities

Policy Frameworks and Mandates for End-of-Life LEO Satellite Disposal

Space Debris Removal

Life Extension and End-of-Life Services

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview & Scope

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Increasing Activity in Space

Key Concern - Increased Activity in LEO

Sustainability and Circular Economy Practice

Policies - The Missing Piece of the Puzzle

Policies - Current Key Initiatives

Platforms - Technology to Monitor and Enable a Sustainable Space Environment

Products - Technology to Tackle Space Debris Accumulation

Products - Key Market Participants

Partnerships - Key Partnerships Contributing to In-orbit Space Sustainability

Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a07l5u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.