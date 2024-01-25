Global Quinoa Seeds Market Predicted to Reach $1.92 Billion by 2028, Driven by Nutritional Awareness and Innovative Cultivation Techniques

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quinoa Seeds Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expanding Consumer Health Consciousness and Technological Breakthroughs Propel Quinoa Seeds Industry Growth



As the global consciousness towards health and nutrition continues to heighten, the quinoa seeds market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory. This analysis reveals that the market, currently valued at $1.18 billion in 2023, is forecasted to burgeon to a remarkable $1.92 billion by the year 2028. This sizable expansion corresponds to an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.16% over the forecast period.



Quinoa seeds have captured the attention of health-savvy consumers globally, largely due to their rich nutrient profile, absence of gluten, and versatility as a functional food ingredient. Resembling rice in its culinary applications, quinoa has emerged as a sought-after ingredient, favored by those pursuing healthier lifestyles. Despite its rising popularity, the growth of the quinoa seeds market remains somewhat restrained by limited production.



An upsurge in demand within regions such as Europe and North America is attributed to an increased awareness of the dietary advantages offered by quinoa. This has led to an escalation in importation of the grain, particularly in countries like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



Major Developments Shaping the Global Quinoa Seeds Market

Significant R&D investments, such as those from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), are being channeled into the cultivation of quinoa, aiming to support crop diversification and yield enhancement through targeted research endeavors.

With technological advancements, such as the genetic mapping undertaken by the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, quinoa breeds can be optimized, potentially enabling increased crop production efficiencies.

In Bhutan, the government's distribution of free quinoa seeds and the inclusion of the crop in school feeding programs underline the commitment to integrate this nutrient-rich food into national diets.

Regional Insights and Dominance of South America in Quinoa Production



South America remains at the forefront of the quinoa market as the principal producer and exporter, with Peru and Bolivia spearheading the trade, accounting for a significant majority of the quinoa entering the European Union. These countries continue to focus on enhancing seed quality to meet burgeoning global demand.



Moreover, the Andean region holds a firm lead in the global organic quinoa market. Notable volumes of organic quinoa cultivation occur in Bolivia, with the crop covering extensive acreage, reflecting its central role in the continent's agricultural landscape.











Key Highlights from the Quinoa Seeds Market Analysis

Organic quinoa cultivation in the Andean region represents a significant fraction of the global organic cereal area

The utilization of quinoa is expanding into various markets, spurred by rising health consciousness and adaptability in numerous dietary regimens

South America's prominent role in production underscores the region's strategic market importance and capacity to influence global supply dynamics

