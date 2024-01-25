Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Size To Worth USD 93.98 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 22.5%

New York, United States , Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market size is to Grow from USD 12.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 93.98 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.5% during the forecast period.





Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed marketing by leveraging data analysis, machine learning, and automation. AI-powered tools enable marketers to process vast amounts of data, extract valuable insights, and make data-driven decisions. Personalization and targeted campaigns are made possible through AI's ability to segment customers based on preferences and behaviors. Predictive analytics helps forecast trends and optimize strategies, while chatbots enhance customer support. Automation streamlines repetitive tasks like content creation and ad optimization, freeing up time for strategic initiatives. With AI, marketers can achieve greater efficiency, improve customer engagement, and drive business results in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the, " Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Cloud and On-Premise), By Technology (Machine Learning, Adaptive Learning, Natural Language Processing, Natural Language Generation, Speech Recognition, Advanced Analytics, and Computer Vision), By Application (Sales Forecasting, Content Curation, Virtual Assistance, Predictive Analytics, Ad Optimization, Dynamic Pricing, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Commercial Organizations, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The natural language processing segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22.3% during the forecast period

Based on the technology, the global artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into machine learning, adaptive learning, natural language processing, natural language generation, speech recognition, advanced analytics, and computer vision. The natural language processing (NLP) segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing. The NLP technology enables AI systems to understand and interpret human language, facilitating effective communication and engagement with customers through chatbots, voice assistants, and sentiment analysis. The increasing volume of unstructured textual data, such as social media posts, customer reviews, and emails, necessitates advanced NLP capabilities to extract meaningful insights. Additionally, advancements in machine learning algorithms and neural networks have enhanced the accuracy and performance of NLP models, further driving the adoption of NLP in marketing applications.

The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 21.8% during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the global artificial intelligence in marketing market is segmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, commercial organizations, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market. Several factors contribute to this anticipated expansion, such as the IT & telecommunication industry is a frontrunner in embracing advanced technologies, and AI is seen as a game-changer in enhancing marketing strategies. AI-powered solutions enable telecom companies to analyze vast amounts of customer data, personalize offers, optimize pricing, and improve customer experience. Moreover, AI can automate customer support through chatbots, reducing response times and enhancing satisfaction. Additionally, the increasing adoption of AI-driven analytics tools in the IT sector enables businesses to gain valuable insights into market trends, customer behavior, and competitor analysis, driving better-informed marketing decisions.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 23.2% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market during the forecast period. The region has a massive population and a growing middle class, which presents a vast consumer market for businesses to target. Additionally, Asia-Pacific countries have been investing heavily in digital infrastructure, promoting widespread internet adoption and facilitating data-driven marketing initiatives. Moreover, the region is witnessing a surge in e-commerce and mobile usage, providing a fertile ground for AI-powered marketing strategies. Furthermore, governments and businesses in Asia-Pacific are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI in driving economic growth and competitiveness, leading to greater investments in AI research, development, and implementation.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. major players in the global artificial intelligence in marketing market include IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon.com, Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Twitter, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Samsung, Albert Technologies, Oracle Corporation, H2O.ai., and O360. And Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global artificial intelligence in marketing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, By Type

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, By Technology

Machine Learning

Adaptive Learning

Natural Language Processing

Natural Language Generation

Speech Recognition

Advanced Analytics

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, By Application

Sales Forecasting

Content Curation

Virtual Assistance

Predictive Analytics

Ad Optimization

Dynamic Pricing

Others

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, By End-User

BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Commercial Organizations

Others

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



