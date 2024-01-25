China Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: A $9.4 Billion Market in 2023, with CAGR Projections of 4.1%

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, China, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2023, the Chinese dental prosthetics market demonstrated a value exceeding $9.4 billion. Projections indicate a growth trajectory throughout the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, reaching a value of nearly $12.5 billion.
The comprehensive report suite on the Chinese dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.
Market Report Data Types Included:
- Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
- Market Drivers & Limiters
- Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020
- Recent Mergers & Acquisitions
- Company Profiles and Product Portfolios
- Leading Competitors
China Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:
The dental prosthetics industry in China encounters challenges stemming from the substantial cost of dental procedures in relation to the income levels of a significant portion of the population. Despite widespread health insurance coverage for the majority of Chinese citizens, dental treatments receive limited reimbursement.
The high expenses associated with dental care create a notable accessibility barrier, hindering the overall expansion of the market. As a result, a considerable segment of China's population leans towards more cost-effective dental care options, posing an additional obstacle to growth, especially in premium prosthetic categories.
Market Segmentation Summary:
Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:
- Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge
- Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic
Denture Market -Segmented By:
- Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures
- Denture Teeth Market
CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:
- Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture
- Setting: In-Lab, Chairside
Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:
- Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin
Veneer Market - Segmented By:
- Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia
Research Scope Summary:
- Region: China
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast: 2024-2030
- Historical Data: 2020-2022
- Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.
- Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Product Portfolios, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.
Key Topics Covered:
- China Dental Prosthetics Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis and Forecast
- Crown and Bridge Market
- Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Crown Market
- Bridge Market
- Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Full-Cast Crown Market
- Full-Cast Bridge Market
- PFM Crown and Bridge Market
- Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market
- Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type
- Denture Market
- Total Denture Market
- Full Denture Market
- Partial Denture Market
- Denture Teeth Market
- CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market
- Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market by Prosthetic Type
- CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market
- CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market
- CAD/CAM Veneer Market
- CAD/CAM Denture Market
- Unit Analysis
- Inlay and Onlay Market by Material
- Gold Inlay and Onlay Market
- Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market
- Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market
- Composite Inlay and Onlay Market
- Veneer Market by Material
- Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material
- Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market
- Porcelain Veneer Market
- Composite Resin Veneer Market
- Zirconia Veneer Market
- Drivers and Limiters
