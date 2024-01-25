China Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: A $9.4 Billion Market in 2023, with CAGR Projections of 4.1%

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Prosthetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, China, 2024-2030, MedCore, Includes: Crowns, Bridges, Dentures & Dental CAD/CAM Prosthetics, and 3 more" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2023, the Chinese dental prosthetics market demonstrated a value exceeding $9.4 billion. Projections indicate a growth trajectory throughout the forecast period, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%, reaching a value of nearly $12.5 billion.



The comprehensive report suite on the Chinese dental prosthetics market encompasses various segments, including crowns and bridges, dentures, denture teeth, computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) prosthetics, inlays and onlays, and veneers.



Market Report Data Types Included:

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Size & Growth Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Drivers & Limiters

Market Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

Company Profiles and Product Portfolios

Leading Competitors

China Dental Prosthetics Market Trends:



The dental prosthetics industry in China encounters challenges stemming from the substantial cost of dental procedures in relation to the income levels of a significant portion of the population. Despite widespread health insurance coverage for the majority of Chinese citizens, dental treatments receive limited reimbursement.

The high expenses associated with dental care create a notable accessibility barrier, hindering the overall expansion of the market. As a result, a considerable segment of China's population leans towards more cost-effective dental care options, posing an additional obstacle to growth, especially in premium prosthetic categories.



Market Segmentation Summary:

Crown and Bridge Market - Segmented By:

Prosthetic Type: Crown and Bridge

Material Type: Full-Cast, Non-Precious PFM, Semi-Precious PFM, Precious PFM, and Ceramic

Denture Market -Segmented By:

Prosthetic Type: Full Dentures, and Partial Dentures

Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market - Segmented By:

Device Type: Crown and Bridge, Inlay and Onlay, Veneer, Denture

Setting: In-Lab, Chairside

Inlay and Onlay Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Gold, Zirconia, Other Ceramic, Composite Resin

Veneer Market - Segmented By:

Material Type: Porcelain/Ceramic, Composite Resin, and Zirconia

Research Scope Summary:

Region: China

China Base Year: 2023

2023 Forecast: 2024-2030

2024-2030 Historical Data: 2020-2022

2020-2022 Quantitative Coverage: Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices.

Market Size, Market Shares, Market Forecasts, Market Growth Rates, Units Sold, and Average Selling Prices. Qualitative Coverage: COVID19 Impact, Market Growth Trends, Market Limiters, Product Portfolios, Disruptive Technologies, Disease Overviews.

Key Topics Covered:

China Dental Prosthetics Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Overview

Market Analysis and Forecast

Crown and Bridge Market

Total Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type Crown Market Bridge Market

Full-Cast Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type Full-Cast Crown Market Full-Cast Bridge Market PFM Crown and Bridge Market

Non-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Semi-Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Precious PFM Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market

Zirconia Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type

Other Ceramic Crown and Bridge Market by Prosthetic Type Denture Market Total Denture Market Full Denture Market Partial Denture Market Denture Teeth Market

CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market

Total CAD/CAM Prosthetics Market by Prosthetic Type

CAD/CAM Crown and Bridge Market

CAD/CAM Inlay and Onlay Market

CAD/CAM Veneer Market

CAD/CAM Denture Market

Unit Analysis

Inlay and Onlay Market by Material

Gold Inlay and Onlay Market

Zirconia Inlay and Onlay Market

Other Ceramic Inlay and Onlay Market

Composite Inlay and Onlay Market

Veneer Market by Material

Porcelain/Ceramic Veneer Market by Material

Lithium Disilicate Veneer Market

Porcelain Veneer Market

Composite Resin Veneer Market

Zirconia Veneer Market

Drivers and Limiters

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vquke3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.