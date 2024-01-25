$1.84 Billion Global Gooseberry Industry Assessment 2023-2028: Gooseberries Gain Traction in Natural Personal Care, Fueled by European Production Surge

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gooseberry Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gooseberry Market is exhibiting robust growth, fueled by an increased health consciousness and rising demand for natural food products. Estimates value the market at USD 1.47 billion in 2023, with projections set to climb to USD 1.84 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.60% over the forecast period.

Growing Health Awareness Propel Gooseberry Consumption

The health benefits of gooseberries are significant, driving consumer demand ever higher. High in protein, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron, and vitamin B6, gooseberries are not only nutritious but also versatile, catering to various industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and dietary supplements. An uptick in health awareness has magnified the appeal of these nutrient-rich berries, highlighting their ability to potentially aid in managing conditions like Type-2 diabetes and contributing to overall wellness.

Gooseberries: A Natural Antioxidant Powerhouse



Gooseberries' reputation for their antioxidant properties and potential role in preventing chronic ailments like cancer and heart diseases has made them a staple for those seeking a healthier diet. Their popularity is also supported by a growing preference for natural, organic foods, with consumers increasingly aware of the nutritional benefits of organic produce. The push for healthier lifestyles has also seen gooseberries integrated into ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, further propelling market growth.

Europe Leads in Global Gooseberry Production and Innovation



Europe continues to dominate the gooseberry market, making up 90% of global production. With countries like Russia, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom leading the charge, European growers are meeting the demand propelled by both domestic consumption and robust export activities. As these berries become integral to the diets of health-conscious consumers, the European market shows no signs of slowing down.

Key Market Insights and Trends

The emphasis on health and fitness is a critical driver for the gooseberry market.

Gooseberries' nutritional profile, particularly their high fiber content, appeals to consumers focused on digestive health and blood sugar control.

The market for natural and organic personal care products is contributing to the growing use of gooseberries in the cosmetics industry.

European production is pivotal, with significant growth in both domestic and export markets.

The data presented outlines clear trends and growth prospects in the gooseberry market, emphasizing the role of European production and the global shift towards health-conscious food choices.



