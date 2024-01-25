Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Analysis 2024-2034: PTCA Balloon Catheters Thrive with Surge in Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Analysis & Forecast 2024-2034: Market By Product; By End-user; and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the crucial dynamics of the Interventional Cardiology Devices market. The report presents an in-depth assessment of the market by product, end-user, and region, alongside carefully analyzing the factors that are expected to influence its future growth.

The Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide is a primary catalyst propelling the market forward. The report notes, with an emphasis on coronary artery diseases (CADs), that the push towards innovation and advancements in interventional cardiology devices is a direct response to the increasing demand for effective treatment options that are less invasive.

Technological Advancements and Product Approvals

Technological innovation, as demonstrated by recent regulatory approvals, is also a driving factor in the market's expansion. Market segments like coronary stents have shown substantial growth thanks to the introduction of next-generation drug-eluting stents and the progressive strides witnessed in the regulatory landscape. This is illustrated by approvals for cutting-edge stent systems designed to treat narrowed coronary arteries resulting from coronary artery disease.

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers

With hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers forming the backbone of the interventional procedures, this segment has garnered the highest shares in revenue in the global market.

Regional Market Insights

An in-depth regional analysis reveals that North America continues to dominate the market in terms of revenue share, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure, an escalating number of novel product developments, and stringent yet supportive regulatory authorities. Similarly, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the coming decade, attributable to an increase in cardiovascular disease prevalence, a demand for sophisticated treatments, and government investments in healthcare systems.

Market Segmentation and Growth Opportunities

PTCA Balloon Catheters show impressive growth potential, especially with a rise in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) operations.

Coronary stents, including Bioabsorbable, Drug-eluting, and Bare-Metal Stents, have collectively accounted for significant market revenue, with drug-eluting stents leading the segment.

Intravascular imaging systems and pressure guidewires such as OCT and IVUS catheters, along with FFR guidewires, contribute critical technological breakthroughs in diagnostics and coronary interventions.

