US Smart Lighting Market Assessment - Consumer Adoption and Purchase Trends Across 5 Years

The Smart Product Market Assessment identifies key and emerging players in the residential smart lighting market. It tracks consumer adoption and purchase trends over 5 years, including use cases, control preferences, and top purchase channels. It includes unit sales and revenue forecasts for smart lights, smart plugs, and smart switches.
Key Questions Answered:
- What are the major trends currently impacting the smart light market?
- What product innovations are driving the market?
- How can product manufacturers differentiate and charge a premium price in a quickly commoditizing market?
- How is high inflation and a tough housing market impacting consumer demand for smart lighting?
- What is consumer interest in energy, security, and wellness features in smart products?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Smart Light and Power Ownership, Purchases, Intentions
- Top Features for Smart Lighting Device Purchase
- Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption
- % Rating Energy Monitoring in Smart Plugs "Very Important"
- US Forecast - Smart Lighting Revenue: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
Lighting Industry Trends
- Competitor Landscape Shifts and Acquisitions
- Interoperability & Networking
- Product Design & Innovative Features
- Sensing and Intelligence
- Pricing & Installation
US Market Sizing & Forecast
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- US Forecast - Smart Light Bulbs: Annual Unit Sales (#M)
- US Forecast - Smart Light Bulbs: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
- US Forecast - Light In-Wall Switches/Dimmers: Annual Unit Sales (#M)
- US Forecast - Light In-Wall Switches/Dimmers: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
- US Forecast - Smart Plugs: Annual Unit Sales (#M)
- US Forecast - Smart Plugs: Annual Sales Revenue at End-user Value ($M)
Market Activity and Competitors: Smart Light Bulbs
- Smart Bulb Market Trends and Features
- Smart Lighting - Market Activity
Market Activity and Competitors: Smart In-Wall Switches
- Smart In-Wall Switches Market Trends and Features
- Smart In-Wall Switches - Market Activity
Market Activity and Competitors: Smart Plugs/Power Strips
- Smart Plugs/Power Strips - Market Trends and Features
- Smart Plug/Power Strips - Market Activity
Smart Lighting Market Context: Familiarity, Affordability, and Ownership
- Smart Light Bulbs: High Rating for Familiarity, Perceived Value, and Affordability
- Smart Light Bulbs: High Familiarity by Technology Adoption Segment
- Smart Energy, Power Device Ownership
- Average Number of Smart Lighting/ Power Devices Owned Among Owners
- Smart Home Devices: Net Promoter Score
Smart Lighting Use: Controls, Energy Monitoring
- Primary Smart Lighting Control Methods
- Devices Plugged into Smart Plug
- Attitudes Towards Home Energy Consumption
- Energy-Saving Actions Taken Over the Past 12 Months
Device Purchases, Acquisition, Installation
- Smart Energy, Power Device Purchases
- Average Numbers of Smart Lighting/ Power Devices Purchased
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Average Purchase Price
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Category of Purchase
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Number of Devices Purchased as First Time Ever
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Purchases, Gifts, and Pre-installed
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Channel Purchase Location
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Installation Methods
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Disposal When Moved
- Smart Lighting/Power Devices: Purchase Considerations
- Devices Acquired as Part of Security System
- Devices Acquired as Part of System, by Installation Method
- Devices Added After Security System Installation by Installation Method
Smart Lighting Brand Performance
- Brands Owned: Smart Light Bulb
- Brand Purchased: Smart Light Bulb
- Brand Considered: Smart Light Bulb
- Brands Owned: Smart Plug/Power Strip
- Brand Purchased: Smart Plug/Power Strip
- Brand Considered: Smart Plug/Power Strip
- Brands Owned: Smart In-wall Outlet/Switch or Dimmer
- Brands Owned: Smart Lighting Control System
Purchase Intention & New Features
- Purchase Intention: Smart Lighting/Power Devices
- Important Features for Smart Lighting Device Purchase
- Interest in Smart Light Bulb Replenishment Service
- Preferred Type of Smart Light Bulb Service
- Important Features for Smart Plug Purchase
- High Interest in Energy Monitoring Feature, Among Select Groups
Device Returns and Technical Support
- Smart Light/Power Product Returns
- Smart Home Device: Technical Problems Experienced
- Reasons for Returning Smart Home Devices
- Actions after Returning Smart Home Devices
Smart Lighting Owner Demographics
- Tech Adopter Segments
- Age Distribution
- Household Income Distribution
- Gender Distribution
- Children at Home
- Home Ownership
- Residential Region
