Commissioning of Logelbach solar power plant

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the start of production of its Logelbach solar power plant in the Grand-Est region of France with a capacity of 12.1 megawatts

Logelbach solar power plant is located in the town of Wintzenheim, on the outskirts to the west of Colmar in the Collectivité Européenne d'Alsace. Built on the former Ligibel landfill site, it now offers a sustainable solution for the renewable energy production by making economic and environmental use of this degaged site.

With a capacity of 12.1 megawatts, the Logelbach solar farm covers 12 hectares and has 21,384 solar panels. Annual production is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 6,000 people. By contributing to France's energy transition and helping to fight global warming, this production will prevent the emission of 2,545 tonnes of CO 2 per year. Voltalia will provide maintenance and administrative management services for these two plants for 20 years.

With this new plant, Voltalia has a total installed solar capacity of 221 megawatts in France.

About Voltalia

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.8 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

With more than 1,850 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has capacity to act globally for its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps

