Intent-based Networking Industry Outlook, 2023-2030: Embracing AI, Cloud, and Security for Enhanced Efficiency in Complex Network Landscapes

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intent-based Networking Market by Offering, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Network Automation & Orchestration, Policy Enforcement & Security, Network Monitoring & Analytics), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers valuable insights into the sector's significant expansion prospects through 2030. The report meticulously covers various facets of the market, including offerings, deployment modes, organization sizes, applications, end users, and geographical distribution.

The global intent-based networking market is on track to attain a remarkable $8.8 billion value by 2030, proliferating at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The escalation of the market is primarily fueled by the surging complexities within network infrastructures, augmented demand for network agility, operational efficiency, and the necessity for comprehensive network security and compliance protocols.

Bolstered by advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as increasing cloud-based networking solutions, the intent-based networking market is set to make significant strides. The challenges that exist, such as deployment complexities and lack of standardization, are being addressed by market participants who are orienting their strategies toward leveraging the latest technological trends, including the utilization of intent-based networking in edge computing and remote location setups.

Breakthrough Segments Leading Market Dynamics

The report provides an expansive evaluation of different segments within the market:

Solutions and Services Segment: Solutions are projected to dominate the market share in 2023, driven by the unwavering demand amongst organizations to enhance customer engagement and implement dynamic connectivity solutions. Services are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to rising professional service requirements for advanced network automation.

Solutions are projected to dominate the market share in 2023, driven by the unwavering demand amongst organizations to enhance customer engagement and implement dynamic connectivity solutions. Services are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to rising professional service requirements for advanced network automation. Deployment Mode: On-premises deployment remains predominant in the prevailing market, thanks to its widespread acceptance among large enterprises coupled with a strong inclination towards network security and bespoke configurations. Cloud-based deployment is set to exhibit the highest growth rate, catering to the burgeoning need for cost-effective and complex network management solutions.

On-premises deployment remains predominant in the prevailing market, thanks to its widespread acceptance among large enterprises coupled with a strong inclination towards network security and bespoke configurations. Cloud-based deployment is set to exhibit the highest growth rate, catering to the burgeoning need for cost-effective and complex network management solutions. Organizational Size: Small & medium-sized enterprises are foreseen to consume a more significant market portion in 2023, propelled by their urgent need to foster agile and secure business operations. The emphasis on intent-based networking solutions across diverse sectors is prompting this segment's acceleration.

Small & medium-sized enterprises are foreseen to consume a more significant market portion in 2023, propelled by their urgent need to foster agile and secure business operations. The emphasis on intent-based networking solutions across diverse sectors is prompting this segment's acceleration. Application: Network monitoring & analytics stand at the forefront of applications due to the critical need for reliable and scalable monitoring tools that bolster overall network performance and security. However, network automation & orchestration is predicted to capture the highest CAGR, facilitated by the growing demand for zero-touch provisioning and transparent network operations within various industries including healthcare and telecommunications.

Network monitoring & analytics stand at the forefront of applications due to the critical need for reliable and scalable monitoring tools that bolster overall network performance and security. However, network automation & orchestration is predicted to capture the highest CAGR, facilitated by the growing demand for zero-touch provisioning and transparent network operations within various industries including healthcare and telecommunications. End User Insights: Data centers are anticipated to lead the end-user segment as network automation emerges as a vital component for operational efficacy. Conversely, extensive implementation across diverse enterprise sectors is estimated to experience the swiftest growth.

Geographical Synopsis and Key Players in the Market Landscape

Nestled firmly at the helm of the market, North America continues to influence global direction, with comprehensive solutions, increased network automation, and data center and IT infrastructure modernization being key growth propellants. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is slated to register the fastest regional growth, thanks to the rapid deployment of sophisticated networking technologies and the region's zest for enhanced network services.

Among the valued players steering the intent-based networking market are prominent names in the industry. These organizations are pioneering with cutting-edge solutions and services that are defining the future of network management and operations.

Companies Mentioned

Arista Networks Inc. (U.S)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

VMware Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Anuta Networks International LLC (U.S.)

NetBrain Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Forward Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Gluware Inc. (U.S.)

NetYCE B.V. (Netherlands)

AppViewX (U.S.)

Itential (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ocb27l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.