Whey Protein Isolate Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2031 - Focus on Sports Nutrition and Clean Label Trends

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Isolate Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global whey protein isolate market is experiencing robust growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.23 billion forecast for 2024. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market to a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031. Several key trends are driving the expansion of the whey protein isolate market.



Key Trends in the Market for Whey Protein Isolate



Protein Fortification and Standardization Propelling Growth: Consumer preferences for protein in daily foods, coupled with the demand for high-protein, low-fat weight-management products, are on the rise. This surge has led to the popularity of protein fortification among consumers. Standardization of proteins, where protein ingredients are incorporated to mimic the casein-to-whey ratio in natural milk, is a prevalent practice among dairy producers. Food fortification, which involves enhancing product quality and addressing consumer deficiencies in minerals or vitamins, is gaining traction. The increasing demand for fortified and standardized food and beverages is driving growth in the whey protein isolate market.



Increasing Retail Investment in Private Label Products: Major retailers, including Target Corp, are increasing their investment in private label protein supplements and whey protein products. Private label products offer more economical alternatives in a fragmented supplements market. These products are manufactured by one company and offered through multiple external companies, making them an attractive option for consumers.



Sports and Lifestyle Driving Demand: Whey protein isolate is highly beneficial for post-exercise recovery and muscle building. The demand for applications in sports nutrition and slimming food products has seen significant growth. The rise of sports nutrition has led to increased consumption of whey protein isolate globally. Additionally, whey protein isolates have lower lactose content compared to whey protein concentrates, making them suitable for lactose-intolerant consumers. They are widely used in sports nutrition products and supplements.



Consumer Preference for Clean Label Products: Savvy consumers worldwide are increasingly conscious of ingredient labels. They are seeking clean label products that are free of chemicals and harmful artificial ingredients. Manufacturers are responding by investing in the production of clean label products, from sourcing ingredients to final packaging. The clean label trend is expected to boost the whey protein isolate market in the coming years.



Country-wise Insights

Demand Outlook for Whey Protein Isolate in the U.S. and Canada Market: In the U.S. and Canada market, the demand outlook for whey protein isolate indicates growth over the forecast period. The U.S. whey protein isolate market is expected to experience a steady increase from 2024 to 2031, while the Canadian market is also anticipated to see growth during the same period.

Consumption Value of Whey Protein Isolate in Brazil & Argentina: Regarding the consumption value of whey protein isolate in Brazil and Argentina, the Brazilian market is expected to have significant sales in 2024, while Argentina is estimated to generate revenue by the end of the same year.

Competitive Analysis



Leading manufacturers in the whey protein isolate market are focusing on expanding their milk protein facilities, acquiring new facilities, and establishing partnerships with distributors. Multinational companies are constantly exploring ways to produce economical and readily available whey protein isolate for enhancing the quality of food products.

With the dietary supplements and sports nutrition segments continuing to generate opportunities, industry giants are forming strategic partnerships with sports and dietary supplements companies to maintain a competitive edge in the global market.



Key Companies Profiled

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Arla Food Ingredients Group

Glanbia Foods, Inc.

Prinova Group, LLC

Havero Hoogwegt B.V.

Agropur, Inc.

Lactilas International

Davisco Foods International

Milk Specialties Global

Grande Cheese Company

AMCO Proteins

Carbery Group

Leprino Foods

Westland Milk Product

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Whey Protein Isolate Industry Research by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Grade Type:

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Feed Grade

By End Use:

Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others (Animal Feed, & Clinical Nutrition)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c5qeci

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.