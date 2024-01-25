Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Size Worth USD 5.69 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airport passenger screening systems market size was USD 2.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Rising number of terrorist attacks globally is creating a high demand for implementation of passenger screening systems that can handle higher passenger volumes without compromising security which is a major factor driving the market revenue growth.

As more people prefer to fly for business and vacations, airports are improving their security measures, which as a result is creating a high demand for new screening systems hence driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 17 May 2022, The Analogic Corporation's ConneCT Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening system was installed at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in New York State, U.S. The screening system was implemented in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program in the United States. It is intended to provide security officers with enhanced 3D views in a touch-free environment.

The screening system enables airports and regulators to allow passengers to carry permitted liquids and electronics. Rising security concerns is another factor contributing to the market revenue growth. Airport security serves various purposes such as protecting airport and the country from any hazardous events and assuring travelers that they are safe. Growing threat of terrorism and other security hazards is creating a high demand for advanced airport screening systems.

Technological advances, such as the development of advanced imaging technologies, biometrics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), allow faster and more accurate screening processes, which as a result improve operational efficiency and passenger experience hence driving the market revenue growth.

There is a high cost associated with implementing and maintaining modern passenger screening technologies which is a major factor restraining the market revenue growth. High initial expenditure required for purchasing and installing screening technology can create issues, particularly for small airports with restricted resources. Moreover, privacy concerns regarding full-body scanning is another factor restraining the market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

Based on product, the global airport passenger screening systems market is segmented into passenger screening and carry-on baggage screening.

The passenger screening segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Passenger and carry-on baggage screening entails inspecting all individuals, both employees and passengers, entering a Critical Part of the Security Restricted Area (CPSRA) to work or to catch a flight. Airports can utilize many types of screening devices to keep passengers safe. The TSA began to deploy full-size Computed Tomography (CT) x-ray devices that can create 3D images of carry-on luggage, allowing officers to detect weapons, explosives, and other prohibited items. These new machines help to speed up security process by allowing travelers to keep more items in their carry-on bags hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

End-Use Insights:

Based on end-use, the global airport passenger screening systems market is segmented into commercial airports and military airports.

The commercial airports segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2022. Increase in air travel, security requirements, and demand for improved customer experience are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, rising technological advancements and demand for implementing advanced passenger screening systems in the airport are also driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, on 14 March 2023, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) implement full-body scanners in airports around the country to modernize security systems and passenger convenience. These new body scanners can identify metals as well as other things such as drugs inside the human body, potentially reducing contraband smuggling at airports.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for a significantly large market share in 2021. Rising security concerns and growing technological advances in countries such as the United States and Canada are the primary factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, growing threat of terrorism activities is creating a high demand for advanced airport screening systems which is another factor driving the market revenue growth in this region. In addition, the presence of key players is also contributing to the market revenue growth. For instance, on 23 May 2023, the federal government launched a new verified traveler program that speeds up airport security check-in.

Europe is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing terrorist attacks and other acts of violence across the globe is the reason to tighten airport security which is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. For instance, on 23 February, Leidos, a FORTUNE 500 science and technology leader, was selected as the primary contractor for technological enhancements at London Luton Airport (LLA). LLA, one of the busiest airports in the U.K., served over 13 million passengers in 2022. Leidos implement 12 of its integrated ClearScanTM cabin baggage scanners and ProPassageTM automatic tray return systems under the terms of the agreement. ClearScan is a Computed Tomography (CT) scanner that features sophisticated explosive detection algorithms. This functionality eliminates the need for electronics and authorized liquids to be removed from carry-on luggage

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global airport passenger screening systems market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Analogic Corporation.

C.E.I.A. S.p.A.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Garrett Metal Detectors.

Kromek.

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

OSI Systems, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Nuctech Company Limited.

Autoclear.

Strategic Development

On 24 January 2023, Vanderlande's PAX MX2 security screening system is a new type of security screening system with a unique dual-lane idea for more efficient screening at Frankfurt Airport, owing to collaboration by Vanderlande and airport operator Fraport AG. Passengers using PAX MX2 can disembark and retrieve their hand luggage from two parallel lanes before and after the screening machine. By providing comparable throughput to conventional screening lanes at a shorter length, the solution allows Frankfurt Airport to make the greatest use of limited floor space while optimizing screening equipment and resources

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global airport passenger screening systems market on the basis of product, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Passenger Screening Carry-On Baggage Screening



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Metal and Explosive Detection Systems Advanced Imaging Systems Magneto Static Detectors Full Body Scanners



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Commercial Airports Military Airports



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



