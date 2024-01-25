Plata Wine Partners Expands Portfolio of Exclusive Retail Wine Brands

Napa, CA, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plata Wine Partners officially announced the purchase of Purple Brands’ portfolio of exclusive retail wines. The acquisition includes 14 brands, such as Donovan-Parke, Main & Geary, Athenaeum, and Shiloh Road, highlighting fruit from distinctive California growing regions.



“Bringing these new brands into our fold pushes us closer to producing 500,000 cases of wine this year. These lines also beautifully complement our current collection of premium wines from California appellations, including sub-AVAs in Napa, Sonoma, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties,” said Scott Smith, President and CEO, Plata Wine Partners. “It’s an exciting time of growth and new opportunities.”

Plata Wine Partners offers cased goods and bulk wine services to the industry’s leading wine companies, wineries, and major retailers. Their team is as involved in the winemaking process as a client requires, from minimal intervention to custom production. Plata’s sustainability initiatives are well-rounded with eco-conscious decisions made start to finish in the winemaking process from the vineyard and winery to packaging and bottling. Winemakers Alison Crowe and Stacy Vogel source Plata’s wines from the company’s owned Certified Sustainable vineyards, creating award-winning, consumer-driven wines that are gluten-free, vegan, and low sulfite. Beginning with the 2023 vintage, winemaking facilities will also have additional certification through Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW).

“It is a challenge to acquire wine brands and stay true to the flavor profile, but our vineyard and cellar teams are well-positioned to deliver on that promise and more,” said Alison Crowe, Plata Founder and Vice President of Winemaking. “Each line has a base of loyal consumers, and we know we can deliver on a great wine experience.”

The full roster of newly-acquired brands includes Adixion, Athenaeum, Arius, Cabpothesis, Concoxion, Dark Hundred, Donovan-Parke, Dusk to Dawn, Main & Geary, Pink Moon, Shiloh Road, Trailhead, Twirl, and Zynthesis. Terms of the agreement, which closed on January 12, 2024, have not been disclosed.

About Plata Wine Partners

Founded in 2005, Plata Wine Partners develops strategic wine brands and offers bulk wine services using its owned and managed 100% certified sustainable California coastal vineyards. With over 60 vineyards covering 18,000-plus acres of premium coastal California terroir, Plata delivers consistent quality and wine style every vintage. Plata’s expansive portfolio offers wines from Napa Valley, Alexander Valley, Russian River, Sonoma Coast, Carneros, Monterey, Paso Robles, and Santa Barbara. Plata’s team of wine industry veterans delivers proven results for clients, customers and brands from wine and packaging design to logistics and compliance. For more information visit PlataWinePartners.com.

###