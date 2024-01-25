Hot Melt Adhesives Market Poised for Growth, Driven by Industrial Demands and Eco-Friendly Innovations: Global Industry Analysis 2031

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is on the brink of substantial growth, with sales projected to reach around US$ 9.4 billion by the end of 2024. This thriving market is expected to witness a remarkable growth rate of approximately 6.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.



The demand for Hot Melt Adhesives is being propelled by a surge in various end-use industries, including furniture, automotive, packaging solutions, footwear, and sanitary products, among others. These versatile polymer-based thermoplastic adhesives find applications in sealing boxes and cartons in the packaging industry and are increasingly favored in DIY applications. The adoption of Hot Melt Adhesives in schools and colleges for crafts, paperwork, packaging, and other purposes is also gaining popularity among the younger generation.



Leading market participants are actively expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand and are incorporating bio-based materials into adhesives to introduce innovative products to the market.



However, certain factors could potentially hinder the growth of the Hot Melt Adhesives market. Stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies in Europe and North America aim to reduce the environmental impact of certain chemicals used in the production of Hot Melt Adhesives. Additionally, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials could affect manufacturers and end-users, potentially impacting the final product prices.



Consumption Outlook in the U.S.



The United States is expected to remain a prominent player in the Hot Melt Adhesives market, holding approximately 30% of the total market share. The country benefits from a strong presence of key manufacturers, making it a crucial production and consumption hub in North America. The U.S. packaging industry, in particular, is driving market expansion, as it relies on Hot Melt Adhesives for sealing boxes and cartons used for food and consumer goods. The growing demand for bio-based Hot Melt Adhesives is expected to further boost market growth in the U.S.



China's Significant Market Share



China is poised to play a pivotal role in the Hot Melt Adhesives market, with substantial growth expected during the forecast period. It is not only a key production center but also a significant exporter of Hot Melt Adhesives. The rapid expansion of end-use industries in China, including automotive, footwear, disposable sanitary products, textiles, and transportation, is driving a considerable demand for Hot Melt Adhesives. The country's dominance as an assembly hub for industrial products is also contributing to the heavy consumption of these adhesives.



Competitive Landscape



Major manufacturers in the Hot Melt Adhesives market are actively seeking to strengthen their market positions through acquisitions and expansions. They are continuously adapting to the high level of competition and rising demand by focusing on mergers and expansion activities.



Key Companies Profiled

DOW Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.

HB Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jowat Se

Sika AG

Tex Year Industries Inc.

Adhesive Direct UK

Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD

Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg

Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

OM MIDWEST INDUSTRIES

NANPAO

Dycon Chemicals

IMELT Kimya

The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is in an exciting phase of growth, driven by expanding end-use industries and innovations in adhesive technology. Market participants are well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and offer sustainable solutions to meet the evolving needs of various industries.



Key Segments Covered in Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research

By Polymer Base

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Polyurethane

Others

By End Use

Packaging Solutions

Disposable Hygiene Products

Furniture & Woodwork

Automotive & Transportation

Footwear

Textile

Electronics

Bookbinding

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ij3xxa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.