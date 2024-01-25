Metal Cleaners Market to Reach US$ 21 Billion by 2031: Focus on Eco-Friendly Solutions Drives North America's Dominance

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Cleaners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal cleaners market is forecast to achieve a revenue of US$ 14 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach US$ 21 billion by the end of 2031. North America is expected to lead the market, accounting for over one-third of the global share during the forecast period.



Metal cleaners are vital in the removal of dirt, oil, grease, stains, corrosion oxides, rust particulates, scale, and stencil marks from various surfaces. These cleaners can be acid-based or alkaline-based, with alkaline cleaners effective against solid soils, fatty soils, oils, and grease, and acid cleaners used for lime, scale, smut, and milkstone removal.



Key Drivers:

Automotive and Aerospace Sectors : Metal cleaners play a crucial role in cleaning engine parts and components in the automotive sector. Increasing demand for vehicle systems like brake and steering systems and turbochargers is expected to boost the market. Additionally, the growth of the aerospace sector due to increased tourism and freight transport is anticipated to drive the global metal cleaners market.

: Metal cleaners play a crucial role in cleaning engine parts and components in the automotive sector. Increasing demand for vehicle systems like brake and steering systems and turbochargers is expected to boost the market. Additionally, the growth of the aerospace sector due to increased tourism and freight transport is anticipated to drive the global metal cleaners market. Manufacturing Sector: The manufacturing sector's growing need for industrial equipment in emerging economies is driving the demand for metal cleaners, as metal cleaning is a fundamental step in producing final products. Other industries, including medical and pharmaceutical, are also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

The manufacturing sector's growing need for industrial equipment in emerging economies is driving the demand for metal cleaners, as metal cleaning is a fundamental step in producing final products. Other industries, including medical and pharmaceutical, are also expected to contribute to the market's growth. Green and Bio-Based Alternatives: The high demand for eco-friendly and bio-based alternatives presents growth opportunities in the metal cleaners market. These alternatives, made from renewable resources and devoid of toxins, are encouraged by government regulations and consumer awareness, especially in North America and Europe.

North America Leads:



North America is poised to lead the global metal cleaners market due to the adoption of environmentally friendly metal cleaners driven by stringent regulations and increasing consumer consciousness. Aqueous-based metal cleaners are replacing solvent-based chemicals, aligning with environmental concerns.



Key Industry Participants:



Prominent manufacturers in the metal cleaners market include

BASF SE

3M Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

ICL Performance Materials

Henkel

Lubrizol and The Dow Chemical Company

The global metal cleaners market is on a growth trajectory, fueled by diverse industry sectors and the shift towards green and bio-based alternatives. North America's commitment to environmentally friendly solutions positions it as a leader in the market.



Metal Cleaners Industry Research Segmentation

By Type:

Alkaline Cleaners

Acid Cleaners

By Application:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Residential

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

