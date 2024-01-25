Drone Nerds to Showcase Public Safety Drone Technology Solutions at NSA Winter 2024

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida-based Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2024 National Sheriffs Association’s Winter Conference, which will be hosted in Washington DC. NSA Winter is one of the largest public safety technology and solutions expositions in the US, where federal agencies, members of Congress, and active sheriffs, come together to explore trending technologies and products.



Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, including DJI, as its premier partner in North America, as well as Parrot, Inspired Flight, and many more. Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of drone technology and payloads it offers within its suite of enterprise services, including its fleet management solutions, and information on its proprietary Always Flying™ program.





Among the drone and payload offerings Drone Nerds will display are the DJI Matrice 350, Mavic 3 Thermal, Parrot Anafi USA Gov, CZI Payloads, and many more. Each of these drones and payloads can be leveraged by public safety departments to ensure mission success—from search and rescue to fire containment, these platforms become an indispensable tool for departments.



“Drones help departments keep civilians and officers safe. From providing intel during emergency situations to recreating accident scenes, this technology is improving the way departments operate on the field. We’re excited to showcase some of these solutions to departments and officials,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.



Drone Nerds will be present at NSA Winter with a team of drone solution experts to help educate and inform visitors of the potential drones have for elevating operations. Drone Nerds will be at NSA Winter Expo from February 3rd through February 6th at booth #27.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com .

