McDonald's Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis - Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into McDonald's retail activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Report Scope

McDonald's is modernizing its outlets with digital menu boards, digital signage, and self-ordering kiosks to bring greater control and convenience to customers.

McDonald's has established a virtual fast-food restaurant chain by leveraging virtual and augmented reality, and other immersive technologies to engage with its customers in a simulated dining experience.

McDonald's is collaborating with app-based delivery platforms, AI-powered firms, voice technology startups, cloud-based solution providers, etc. to gain access to a range of technology solutions, to streamline its operations and improve its customer service through digital solutions.

McDonald's has developed a centralized social media strategy for better customer connection. It is collecting data from social messaging channels and performing social data analytics for customizing marketing assessments.

Key Report Benefits

Gain insights into McDonald's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment & Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

