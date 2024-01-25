American Airlines Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis: ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Airlines Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into American Airlines' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
- American Airlines is strengthening its focus on the use of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operations and provide better customer service. To do so, it is tapping into key disruptive technologies including AI, big data, blockchain, cloud, and fintech, among others
- American Airlines has begun using the Microsoft Azure (Azure) cloud platform for implementing its key applications and workloads
- In June 2021, American Airlines has agreed to pre-order up to 250 VX4 Flying Taxi electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts from Vertical Aerospace
American Airlines Group (AAG) is a holding company. Its principal, fully-owned subsidiaries are American Airlines, Piedmont Airlines (Piedmont), PSA Airlines (PSA), and Envoy Aviation Group. AAG offers air transportation to passengers and cargo through its hubs in Chicago (Illinois US), Charlotte (North Carolina, US), Los Angeles (California, US), Dallas/Fort Worth (Texas, US), New York (New York, US), Miami (Florida, US), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, US), Washington DC (US), and Phoenix (Arizona, US), and through partner gateways in Tokyo (Japan), Sydney (Australia), Seattle/Tacoma (Washington, US), Madrid (Spain), Doha (Qatar), and London (England), among others.
AAG's regional carriers operate under the American Eagle brand name. The American Eagle carriers include AAG's fully-owned regional carriers namely Envoy Air, PSA Airlines, and Piedmont Airlines as well as third-party regional carriers including Air Wisconsin, Mesa Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Republic Airways.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Microsoft
- Oracle Advanced Customer Services
- DJI
- Boom Supersonic
- ZeroAvia
- Travelport
- Amadeus
- Winding Tree
- Groove Jones
- Locus Labs
- IBS Software
- Aeroxchange
- Universal Hydrogen
- Vertical Aerospace
