Confluent Announces Significant Investment in ATI Nitinol Melt Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies (Confluent) announced that it has partnered with ATI to invest more than $50 million over the next several years in ATI’s Nitinol melt and materials conversion infrastructure. With this significant investment, which will more than triple ATI’s melt capacity for medical Nitinol, Confluent will become ATI’s fulfillment partner and provide a suite of value-add services and order-fulfillment for ATI medical Nitinol mill product.



“The growth in Neurovascular, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart, Peripheral Vascular, and Orthopedic device markets is driving an 18% growth rate (CAGR) in Nitinol demand. Given the substantial equipment and infrastructural cost needed to increase supply chain capacity, the industry has struggled to support this growth,” stated Dean Schauer, CEO and President of Confluent. “Our investment in this critical infrastructure will provide the necessary mid-term and long-term melt and conversion capacity necessary to meet and support Nitinol material demand. As the most trusted supply partner for our OEM customers, Confluent is pleased to be making this investment in creating a reliable supply chain so that OEMs can continue providing life-saving devices in these specialized markets.”

“ATI is honored to partner with Confluent in producing what is literally a life-saving material,” said Rob Foster, President of ATI’s Specialty Alloys & Components business. “We appreciate the value Confluent places on our expertise and capabilities as the industry leader in Nitinol production. Confluent’s investment in ATI’s growth will ensure the stable supply of Nitinol the industry needs for growth.” The expansion at ATI’s Millersburg, Oregon facility is expected to come online in 2027.

With these expanded capabilities and capacity investments, Confluent will continue to provide customers with the most reliable supply chain delivering the broadest level of Medical Nitinol services in mill products, hollows, tubes, wires, and components.

About Confluent Medical

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

About ATI

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.

