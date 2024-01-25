East Africa Tourism Desintation Market Insight 2024 - In 2023, International Arrivals into the Region Reached their Pre-Pandemic Level

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Desintation Market Insight - East Africa (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure, and attractions, as well as risks and opportunities in East Africa. This report explores the types of travelers that visit the region as well as a SWOT analysis.



Key Highlights

In 2023, international arrivals into the region reached their pre-pandemic level, 12 million travelers. As per the publisher, the number of international arrivals is anticipated to reach 15.2 million visits in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2023 to 2027.

In 2023, many travelers came visited East African destinations for leisure purposes, with 6.42 million travelers or 53.7% of overall international arrivals being for this purpose. This was similar to the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Kenya experienced a significant increase in pre-pandemic international tourists, with inbound trips increasing from 1.38 million in 2017 to 1.97 million in 2019. Inbound travels have continued to rise despite the initial decline to just 0.56 million in 2020, reaching 2.04 million in 2023.

According to the Consumer Survey Q4 2022, 31% of respondents said they were extremely concerned with their financial situation, with a further 32% stating they were quite concerned.

This report is part of the Destination Market Insights Series. These reports provide an in-depth analysis of a tourist destination and its key source markets, as well as an assessment of the trends and issues in the covered destination market, in this case the East Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Key Trends

Tourism Construction Projects

Foreign Direct Investment

Growth Source Markets

Types of Tourism

Destination Focus

Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Fastjet

Kulula.com

Airbnb

Vrbo

Four Seasons

Kempinski

Marriott

