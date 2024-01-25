United States Nuclear Power Analysis - Market Outlook to 2035: Focus on Duke Energy Corp, DTE Energy Co, PPL Corp, PNM Resources & NRG Energy

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Nuclear Power Analysis - Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report gives information on the different types of power sources available in the country. The report discusses the nuclear power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's nuclear power market. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by a team of industry experts.



The report analyses the United States' nuclear power market. The scope of the research includes:

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various power sources.

Detailed overview of the country's nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming nuclear power projects.

Deal analysis of the country's nuclear power market.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001 - 2022

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001 - 2022

1.3 Report Guidance



2. Power Market, United States

2.1 Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Power Market, United States, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

Power Market, United States, Cumulative Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035

Power Market, United States, Capacity Addition by Source, 2023-2035

Power Market, United States, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035

2.2 Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Power Market, United States, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035

Power Market, United States, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035

3. Nuclear Power Market, United States

3.1 Nuclear Power Market, United States, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

3.2 Nuclear Power Market, United States, Power Generation, 2010-2035

3.3 Nuclear Power Market, United States, Market Size, 2012-2030

3.4 Nuclear Power Market, United States, Reactors

Nuclear Power Market, United States, Major Active Reactors

Nuclear Power Market, United States, Upcoming Reactors

Nuclear Power Market, United States, Major Plants Under Construction

3.5 Nuclear Power Market, United States, Deal Analysis, 2022

Nuclear Power Market, United States, Deal Volume and Deal Value, 2010 - 2022

Nuclear Power Market, United States, Split by Deal Type, 2022

4. Nuclear Power Policy, United States

4.1 Nuclear Power Policy, United States, Overview

Energy Policy Act 2005

5. Nuclear Power Market, United States, Company Profiles

5.1 Duke Energy Corp

Duke Energy Corp - Company Overview

Duke Energy Corp - Business Description

Duke Energy Corp - SWOT Analysis

Duke Energy Corp - Major Products and Services

Duke Energy Corp - Head Office

5.2 DTE Energy Co

DTE Energy Co - Company Overview

DTE Energy Co - Business Description

DTE Energy Co - SWOT Analysis

DTE Energy Co - Major Products and Services

DTE Energy Co - Head Office

5.3 PPL Corp

PPL Corp - Company Overview

PPL Corp - Business Description

PPL Corp - SWOT Analysis

PPL Corp - Major Products and Services

PPL Corp - Head Office

5.4 PNM Resources Inc

PNM Resources Inc - Company Overview

PNM Resources Inc - Business Description

PNM Resources Inc - SWOT Analysis

PNM Resources Inc - Major Products and Services

PNM Resources Inc - Head Office

5.5 NRG Energy Inc

NRG Energy Inc - Company Overview

NRG Energy Inc - Business Description

NRG Energy Inc - SWOT Analysis

NRG Energy Inc - Major Products and Services

NRG Energy Inc - Head Office

